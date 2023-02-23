The Vivo X Flip, a new foldable phone reportedly in the works, is the company's upcoming entry into the foldable niche, making it a potential rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Oppo Find N2 Flip. It is also the brand's only foldable for the international markets as the Vivo X Fold and X Fold+, Vivo's two other foldable phones, are only available in China.

Vivo X Flip release date speculations

While the company has not officially confirmed the Vivo X Flip, a reliable Chinese tech tipster claimed it is on the way. On a Weibo post, leaker Digital Chat Station said that "Vivo X Flip SM8475…coming soon," according to Tech Advisor.

For most phone manufacturers, foldables are still a new category. The Vivo X Fold was launched in April last year, followed by the Vivo X Fold+ release in September 2022 and the Vivo X90 range, released in November 2022. "There's always the chance that Vivo decides to have a foldable release window in the first half of the year, while its standard premium models come out in the second," the publication wrote, predicting an April 2023 release window for the Vivo X Flip.

Vivo X Flip specs and design

Considering that the company has not yet made any confirmation, little is known about the Vivo X Flip's specs and design. However, some speculations about the rumoured device are already starting to surface.

For instance, GSMArena reported that Vivo X Flip would be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The source of the rumour is Digital Chat Station, the same tipster who claimed that it is in development and will be coming soon.

Meanwhile, a rumour reported by GizmoChina claimed that the Vivo X Flip's second screen would be horizontal similar to that of the Motorola Razr 2022. This rumour seems corroborated by a Digital Chat Station post outlining a rectangular outer panel and a circular camera housing above the second screen.