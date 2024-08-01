Job negotiations can be tricky, especially when it comes to salary discussions. Sometimes, candidates might say they have another offer to get a better salary, even if it's not true - just to get a step up from other applicants.

But what should you do if the employer asks to see that competing offer? In fact, amidst an extraordinarily tight job market that is pushing wages higher, Google has implemented a new policy requiring candidates to prove they have a competing job offer before considering an increase in salary.

Company emails obtained by The Information reveal that Google recruiters now ask candidates for documentary evidence of competing offers, such as actual letters or screenshots, before discussing changes to a compensation package. This requirement, previously reserved for executive-level prospects, has become more common as a strategy to manage payroll and verify claims amid the heightened competition for talent.

This situation can be challenging for both the candidate and the employer. In this article, we'll look at the best steps to take when faced with this issue, ensuring that both sides can handle it smoothly - and honestly.

Real-Life Problems

In a work-related Reddit forum, a user shared their experience with this new type of policy. The Redditor posted a message saying that they were in the negotiation stage of recruitment for a new job and that they claimed that they had a higher offer from another company, one that did not exist. The HR department then requested that the offer from the other company be sent to them via email so that they could counter it.

"Now, I'm not sure how to manoeuvre this situation," the applicant said. "Nonchalant slip in the convo lying is one thing, making a job offer with a logo and made up signatures/names is straight up forgery."

So, What Should You Do? There are several options - for both the applicant and the recruiter - steps that establish immediate transparency and trust between both parties which will prove to be advantageous in the end. Here are some tips:

For the Applicant:

Immediate Honesty: The first and most critical step is to come clean. Admitting the truth about the absence of a competing offer, though daunting, is essential. It's better to address the issue directly than to fabricate further evidence, which could lead to more severe consequences. Reflect and Learn: Use this experience to refine your negotiation strategies. Highlight your skills, experience, and the value you bring to the company in future negotiations instead of relying on fabricated competing offers. Professionalism: Maintain professionalism throughout this process. Apologize for the misrepresentation and express your interest in the role and the company. This can help mitigate the negative impact and preserve the relationship with the potential employer.

For the Hiring Manager:

Verification Process: Approach the request for proof without bias. If the candidate admits to lying, consider the broader context, their skills, and how they handle the admission. Transparency from the candidate, even when admitting a mistake, can be a positive indicator of their character. Policy Implementation: Ensure that the company has a clear policy regarding such situations. Communicate this policy during the hiring process to set expectations and promote integrity. Decision Making: Evaluate whether to proceed with the applicant based on the severity of the lie and their overall fit for the role. Consider the applicant's skills and their response to being caught in the lie.

Negotiating a salary can be challenging, especially in a competitive job market. Despite applicants wanting to make as much money as possible, honesty is crucial in maintaining trust and professional integrity. For hiring managers, handling these situations with fairness and adherence to company values is essential.

By promoting transparency and honesty, both sides can ensure a positive and professional hiring experience. As the job market evolves, both applicants and employers must adapt their strategies to navigate these challenges effectively.