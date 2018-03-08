A majority of Americans are against proposals that would allow teachers to carry guns, a new poll has revealed.

An NBC/Survey Monkey poll shows 56% of all Americans were opposed to new rules that would allow guns into the classroom. 44% said they were 'strongly' opposed to the plan while 12% said they were 'slightly' against. In contrast, 42% broadly supported plans to arm teachers.

Donald Trump offered armed teachers as a potential solution to gun violence in American schools, following the deaths of 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida earlier this month. He claimed a similar tragedy could be prevented if teachers were given training that would allow them to "shoot back" at would-be gunmen.

Trump's proposals have proved to be deeply divisive amongst Americans. Advocates of the constitution's second amendment have come out in support of his comments, while gun-law campaigners have rejected it outright.

Democrats were most likely to be in opposition; with 88% disagreeing with the President's plan on guns. A majority of Independents, 64 percent, also disagreed.

However, the trend is reversed amongst Republicans who were overwhelmingly in favour. Half of registered Republican voters strongly supported proposals that would arm teachers, while a further 30% saying they were 'slightly' in favour.

76% of Americans said they are angry or dissatisfied with how Congress has handled the issue of gun control; while just four per cent were in support. A further 60% opposed Trump's efforts so far.

Despite this, Americans seem to be relatively optimistic that initiatives by the US government could have a positive impact in the future. 61% said government and society can take effective preventative action on the issue, while a third said shootings will take place again no matter what.

Further data from the survey also painted a negative picture of the Trump administration amongst Americans - 55% said they disapprove of his handling of the presidency.

The poll, which was published on Thursday, was taken from a national sample of 2,857 adults during February 26 to February 28, 2018.