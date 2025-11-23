Could there be a new generation of the 'People's Champ' lineage arriving sooner than expected? The boxing world and Philippine showbiz circles are currently abuzz, not just with the aftermath of a legendary fight, but with the hushed yet intense excitement of a potential union.

It appears the Pacquiao dynasty is expanding, with all eyes turned toward the eldest son, Jimuel, and a romantic development that has reportedly progressed from whispered speculation to a full-blown family affair in the United States.

A Traditional 'Pamamanhikan' for Jimuel Pacquiao and Carolina Pimentel?

Earlier this year, Jimuel, the eldest son of Pambansang Kamao Manny Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee, orchestrated a significant gathering that has sent the rumour mill into overdrive. He brought his entire clan to visit his rumoured girlfriend and her family in Los Angeles, California.

This was not merely a casual meet-and-greet; the atmosphere strongly suggested a traditional pamamanhikan—a formal Filipino courtship tradition where the man's family formally asks for the woman's hand in marriage—fueling intense speculations of an engagement and a bundle of joy along the way.

The significant visit supposedly took place following the boxing legend's match with Texan Mario Barrios last July 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the dust was still settling in the ring, the real headline-making event was happening in a private residence.

On her Instagram page, Jinkee provided a glimpse of their family visit to Jimuel's rumoured girlfriend—identified in reports as Carolina Pimentel—and her parents, describing the occasion as 'something special.'

'Tonight deserves something special. Family dinner time. Cherishing family moments', she captioned the post, adding the hashtags love and laughter and God is good.

While the family matriarch celebrated the union online, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to dissect the visual details. The then-unnamed girlfriend appeared to opt for a low profile as they are not tagged in any of the posts.

However, the internet detectives were hard at work; netizens, on the other hand, are speculating that Jimuel's rumoured girlfriend, who was wearing a loose mini dress in the pictures and light jacket, is pregnant.

The choice of attire, often used to conceal a baby bump, became the centre of discussion across social media platforms, with many convinced that the couple is expecting their first child, a baby girl.

To fuel the speculation, a video from the Facebook page of politician-businessman Chavit Singson circulated online, where Jinkee appeared to casually reveal that 'she is going to become a grandmother soon'. The clip seems to serve as the ultimate confirmation of the growing family.

'Maging lola na ako. Kasal muna, mga November (I'm going to be a grandma. But wedding first, sometime November)', she told Singson and others. This statement aligns perfectly with reports suggesting a baby girl was welcomed by the couple in November 2025. And indeed, the rumours were true.

In late November, Jinkee officially introduced her first grandchild to the public via Instagram, posting a photo of the newborn with the caption, 'Hello, world! My name is Clara'.

The post confirmed that Jimuel and Carolina have welcomed a healthy baby girl, fulfilling the timeline Jinkee had previously hinted at.

The Private Romance of Jimuel Pacquiao and Carolina Pimentel

This developing story marks a shift in how Jimuel handles his personal life. Earlier this year, Jimuel sparked speculation about his new romance after he was seen holding hands with a mystery girl during a day out with his parents. Unlike his previous high-profile relationships, this one has been kept relatively under the radar.

Jimuel, who is training to become a boxer like his father, has been staying in the US for quite some time, focusing on his athletic career while seemingly building a family life. He previously dated actresses Arabella del Rosario and Heaven Peralejo, relationships that were highly publicised in the local entertainment news.

As of this writing, Jimuel has yet to publicly speak about his rumoured new relationship or confirm if a wedding ceremony took place alongside the birth.

However, the combination of the family dinner, Jinkee's candid admission, and the timeline of events suggests that Jimuel Pacquiao and Carolina Pimentel are indeed stepping into a new chapter of parenthood and potential marriage.

Netizens have even pointed out a 'massive rock' on Carolina's finger in recent photos shared by the family, leading many to believe that the 'wedding first' promise was quietly kept before Baby Clara made her grand debut.

Meanwhile, Jinkee recently made headlines for her glamorous look during her husband's fight against Mario Barrios, proving that the Pacquiao women know how to capture attention, whether ringside or at a family dinner.

With the arrival of Baby Clara and the undeniable sparkle of a 'massive rock' spotted by observant fans, the next generation of the Pacquiao legacy has firmly arrived. While the family has kept the specifics of a wedding under wraps, the love and joy radiating from their recent gatherings speak volumes.

As Jimuel Pacquiao and Carolina Pimentel navigate this exciting new chapter of parenthood, fans everywhere are eager to see if a grand wedding announcement is next on the horizon.