Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to pay $725 million (£532 million) to settle a class action lawsuit in the United States over allegations it mishandled user data. The case, linked to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, covers Facebook users active between 24 May 2007 and 22 December 2022. Payments have started rolling out in September 2025, but the eligibility rules and deadlines mean not everyone qualifies.

Background on the Facebook Privacy Settlement

The lawsuit stemmed from accusations that Facebook allowed third parties, including advertisers and data brokers, to access user data without proper consent. The most high-profile case involved Cambridge Analytica, a British political consultancy accused of harvesting millions of Facebook profiles to influence elections.

After years of litigation, a US court approved the $725 million settlement in 2023. After deducting legal fees and administration costs, the remaining funds are being distributed among users who submitted valid claims.

Who Qualified for Settlement Payments

To be eligible for a share of the payout, users had to meet specific requirements:

Have held a Facebook account between 24 May 2007 and 22 December 2022

Be classified as a US-based Facebook user

Submitted a valid claim before the deadline of 25 August 2023

Even users who later deleted their accounts could apply if they were active during the qualifying period. However, no new claims are being accepted now that the filing date has passed.

How Payments Are Calculated

Settlement payments are determined by a points system. Each claimant receives one allocation point for every month they maintained a Facebook account during the eligible period. More months of activity result in a higher payout.

Confirmed figures show the lowest individual payment at approximately $4.89 (£3.90), while the highest has reached $38.36 (£30.60). On average, users are receiving between $25 and $30 (£18 to £22). Payments are being made in batches, with claimants notified by email before funds are transferred.

Are UK Facebook Users Eligible?

Although the Cambridge Analytica scandal had strong British political links, the settlement is limited to US Facebook users. UK-based account holders are not automatically included. Exceptions may apply only if a person had a US-linked account, such as living in the United States during the relevant period or registering with a US address.

No official announcements have been made about extending compensation to users in the United Kingdom. This distinction has caused confusion, as the case remains widely discussed across Europe due to its political ramifications.

Beware of Scams and Misconceptions

Reports of misleading headlines and fraudulent websites have circulated in recent weeks, suggesting that all Facebook users are entitled to payouts. In reality, only US claimants who applied before the deadline qualify.

Experts warn of phishing scams that target non-US residents by promising settlement money in exchange for personal details. UK users are advised to check only official sources, such as the Facebook User Privacy Settlement Administrator website, for updates.

Wider Implications for British Users

While UK Facebook users will not receive compensation from this settlement, the case highlights the importance of data protection and corporate accountability. The UK operates under its own data laws, including the UK GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has previously fined Meta for privacy violations, though these cases did not result in direct payouts to users.

Legal analysts note that similar group claims could emerge in the UK or Europe, but no proceedings have been announced in relation to this settlement.