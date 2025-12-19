Accessing the web from anywhere has become an essential part of our day. In response to our ever-growing need to be connected, most facilities provide complimentary Internet, offering the convenience sought by the majority, not just to keep their customer base and attract more, but also to keep up with the competition.

Hackers, on the other hand, see this as an opportunity: public networks become 'hunting grounds' for cybercrime. Users are apparently risking their personal data when using free Internet.

Free Wi-Fi Everywhere — But at What Cost?

Atlantic.Net Chief Operating Officer Pete Cannata warns citizens of the dangers of connecting to public WiFi networks, describing it as 'designed for ease of access, not security.'

In fact, as shared by Atlantic.net, 18% of users of public Wi-Fi immediately experience a security issue after connecting, with the figure rising to 24% among users who connect to these networks daily.

That said, Cannata shares the five (5) grave mistakes public Wi-Fi users make and how hackers carry out their plan to exploit this temporary weakness.

The Five Biggest Public Wi-Fi Mistakes Hackers Exploit

1. Online Banking Log-Ins

Accessing your banking information while connected to an unsecured network can have ramifications too big to scale. Financial services in general should be avoided at all costs, as you can attract prying eyes waiting to intercept sensitive information, i.e., login details, account information, and even your personal data.

According to Cannata, 'Public WiFi networks often lack encryption, which means data travels in plain text.' He goes on to say, 'A hacker using basic packet-sniffing software can capture your username, password, and account details in real time. Once they have that information, they have direct access to your money.'

2. Exposing Passwords on Unsafe Web Pages

Without HTTPS encryption, you're basically typing in your password directly onto another person's notepad for anyone to see. Any information you enter on insecure websites is handed over to cybercriminals.

The key is to look for the secure protocol padlock icon in the address bar before you type.

'HTTP sites send data as plain text, making password theft incredibly easy on public WiFi. Hackers can position themselves between you and the website you're visiting, a technique called a man-in-the-middle attack, and capture everything you type,' Cannata shares.

3. Connections with No VPN

Virtual Private Networks protect your data from falling into the hands of others. By encrypting your connection, your data remains secure, but connecting to a network without VPN protection exposes your sensitive data to more cybercriminals than you might think. It's simple yet effective.

Cannata says a VPN is a 'private courier for your data,' and that despite being intercepted, your data is practically unreadable because it is encrypted. He also describes VPNs as some of the 'simplest and most effective protections available.'

4. Falling Into Fake Hotspot Traps

When you get tricked into connecting to fake hotspots aptly named to present themselves as legitimate, hackers can get instant access to your data. They can go as far as 'monitor your activity,' or 'redirect you to phishing sites,' according to Cannata.

5. Neglecting to Turn Off Bluetooth

Airdrop or any file-sharing apps left constantly on can leave hackers a perpetually open portal to your files and folders.

'Hackers can use these connections to install malware, steal files, or gain control of your system without you ever knowing,' says Cannata.

Safety over Public WiFi

Public WiFi is free, convenient, and not surprisingly, can still be safe—no technical expertise necessary- just plain old vigilance. And with a few basic precautions, complimentary Wi-Fi can mean worry-free browsing anytime, anywhere. Atlantic.Net is a global cloud infrastructure provider specialising in security and compliance.