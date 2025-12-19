Xbox gamers were shocked this week by rumours that Kick was close to forming a partnership with Microsoft, which would put the streaming platform on the console for easy access.

However, Microsoft has moved quickly to quash speculation about a potential partnership. Despite mounting online chatter and what many believed was good visual evidence, the company insists no formal relationship exists between the gaming giant and the controversial livestreaming platform.

Microsoft Denies Kick Partnership

Rumours of a collaboration gained traction after Kick shared images of what appeared to be a custom Kick x Xbox console, which features both brands' logos.

Given Xbox's long history of collaborations with creators, intellectual properties and promotional partners, many users assumed a deal had already been struck.

However, the Xbox brand account addressed the speculation directly on Twitter, responding to user concerns about Kick's controversial reputation. The account stated that there is no partnership in place and clarified that Kick 'independently' published its application on the Xbox Store.

Xbox does not have a partnership with Kick. Kick independently published an app on our platform, and we are actively evaluating it under our Store policies. Apps that do not comply with these policies are removed. — Xbox (@Xbox) December 17, 2025

The statement also noted that Microsoft is 'actively evaluating it under our Store policies', adding that apps found to be non-compliant are subject to removal. This clarification has done little to put a stop to the debate. Gamers are particularly scrutinising Kick's presence on the Xbox storefront.

At present, it remains unclear whether the Kick app will be allowed to stay on the platform once Microsoft's review process concludes. Historically, while numerous games have been delisted from Xbox storefronts, app removals are less common.

What Is Kick?

Kick is a livestreaming platform launched in late 2022 with financial backing from the founders of the cryptocurrency gambling site Stake.com.

It's designed as a direct competitor to Twitch. Kick promotes looser content moderation, creator-friendly policies and a highly attractive 95-5 subscription revenue split in favour of streamers, which has helped it gain traction quickly.

Kick presents itself as a disruptive force in the livestreaming space, stating that creators are free to 'march to the beat of their own drum' with the ability to multi-stream and access creator incentive programmes. High-profile names such as xQc, Asmongold and Max Holloway have all streamed on the platform.

Revenue Over Rules? Why Kick's Safety Record Raises Alarms

However, Kick's relaxed moderation policies have also attracted their fair share of controversies. The platform has been repeatedly accused of allowing homophobic and racist language, fostering extremist communities and prioritising engagement over safety.

These concerns made more headlines when French streamer Raphaël Graven died during a livestreamed broadcast on Kick, reports BBC. French authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of his death, while Kick representatives say they are reviewing the incident.

Despite the growing backlash, Kick has shown little indication that it plans to significantly tighten its content rules unless compelled by regulators or platform partners. Its current safeguards are what many consider to be lacking.

While the issues persist, Kick remains an enticing platform for many streamers due to its good revenue distribution. For now, Microsoft maintains that there is no official partnership with Kick, regardless of how convincing the branded merchandise may have appeared.

Whether the app survives Microsoft's independent review or becomes a rare example of a controversial platform being removed from the Xbox Store remains to be seen. What is clear is that, at least for the moment, Xbox and Kick are not formally aligned.