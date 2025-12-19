ChatGPT has gotten even more skilled and all-inclusive as OpenAI has quietly launched a long-rumoured App Store for ChatGPT, which is one of the most valuable changes to the platform since its original release.

So, now, instead of being a separate marketplace like the Apple App Store or Google Play, this new App Store lives entirely within ChatGPT itself, letting users access and use third-party tools without ever leaving the chat interface.

This launch shows a major shift in how artificial intelligence is used and distributed, from a single chatbot to a full-blown ecosystem of applications that can be summoned directly within conversations. Now, ChatGPT users around the world can begin experimenting with this new feature, with early adopters already finding creative uses, and it is really easy to do.

Inside the ChatGPT App Store

First, let's understand what exactly OpenAI has done. The ChatGPT App Store, officially called the App Directory by OpenAI, integrates third-party applications and interactive tools directly into the ChatGPT app. Unlike conventional app marketplaces that require you to download and install separate software like Apple App Store or Google Play, the ChatGPT App Store lives inside the ChatGPT interface and brings functionality to you at the point of need.

Users can access the App Store in two ways. Firstly, on the desktop or mobile version of ChatGPT, there is a dedicated Apps section or Apps menu that lists available applications. Alternatively, visitors can go to a direct URL, which serves as a centralised directory of all supported apps.

Now, once inside the directory, you will see a variety of apps that serve different purposes. These include music streaming and discovery, design tools, travel booking services, food ordering, and more. For example, integrations with services like Apple Music and Spotify let users discover and create playlists in ChatGPT, while other apps, such as Photoshop or Canva, are for design. Booking.com can help with property searches, travel planning, and so much more.

How to Use Apps From the ChatGPT App Store?

You do not need to be a tech guru to use these apps in ChatGPT. Using these apps is as simple as calling them by name in a conversation. Suppose a user wants to order food. They can prompt ChatGPT with something like 'Open the DoorDash app and find dinner options near me', and the relevant app will load inside the chat.

There is no need for separate authentication screens or leaving the chat at all. This is possible because the entire App Store is designed to be contextually aware. In some cases, ChatGPT can even tell you relevant apps based on what you are talking about, bringing up options that might help without you having to search for them manually.

Moreover, developers who want to create apps for ChatGPT must submit them through the OpenAI Developer Platform for review. Only those that meet safety and quality guidelines will be published in the directory. OpenAI has also renamed and expanded support for what were previously called 'connectors'.

These connectors, such as those linking to Google Drive or other data sources, are now recognised as apps in their own right. As a result, the line between simple data integrations and complete interactive tools has almost faded, giving users a richer, more seamless experience.

Furthermore, this new ecosystem, according to some reports, generates curiosity about future monetisation. While OpenAI has not yet detailed how developers will earn money from their ChatGPT apps, the company can easily be looking at digital goods and engagement-based models. So, in time, users may find paid features, subscriptions, or premium tools available directly through the App Store.