An Arizona father faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his two-year-old daughter, who died after being left in a hot car for hours while he allegedly drank alcohol and played video games inside his home.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Christopher Scholtes admitted he had been drinking heavily and playing video games for several hours while his daughter, Parker, remained strapped in her car seat in outdoor temperatures exceeding 100°F (38°C). He initially claimed to police that he had forgotten she was in the vehicle, but prosecutors stated that Parker had been left without ventilation or water for an extended period and was discovered unresponsive. Despite emergency attempts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

During questioning, Scholtes reportedly confessed to regularly drinking and gaming for hours, and said he did not check on his daughter until it was too late. Police investigators confirmed that the outside temperature that day in Maricopa County was above 102°F, meaning the internal temperature of the vehicle could have risen beyond 130°F (54°C) within minutes.

Vehicular heatstroke, leading cause of non-crash-related child deaths

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), vehicular heatstroke is one of the leading causes of non-crash-related child deaths in America. Between 1998 and 2023, more than 950 children have died in hot cars, with most incidents involving a parent or caregiver who forgot the child was inside.

Scholtes pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, avoiding a full trial in exchange for a plea deal that will see him face a prison term of between 20 and 30 years. Prosecutors argued that Scholtes' actions showed a reckless disregard for human life. The child's mother, who was not present during the incident, has supported the plea arrangement, according to local reports.

The case has reignited debate in the United States about child hot-car deaths, parental responsibility, and sentencing laws. In Arizona, where summer temperatures routinely exceed 100°F, leaving a child unattended in a vehicle is a criminal offence, even for short periods. Prosecutors allege Parker was left in the car for several hours.

Experts warn that in hot weather, a parked vehicle can become deadly within minutes. Research from the No Heat Stroke Project at San Jose State University shows that even when the outside temperature is just 25°C, the interior of a car can climb by more than 20°C within 10 minutes, creating lethal conditions. Children are at far greater risk than adults, as their bodies heat up three to five times faster, placing them in immediate danger of heatstroke, organ failure and death.

Scholtes Faces 30 Years in Prison

Scholtes is due to besentenced later this year. Under Arizona state law, the maximum penalty for second-degree murder is 30 years in prison, though mitigating factors may reduce the term. Prosecutors are expected to request the upper end of that range, arguing that Scholtes's actions — leaving his daughter in an enclosed car while drinking and playing games — represent one of the most egregious forms of parental negligence in recent years.

Child safety groups say Parker's death is a devastating example of a recurring, preventable tragedy. They have renewed calls for more stringent safety laws, including mandatory rear-seat reminders and public-awareness campaigns.

The death of Parker Scholtes adds to a grim national statistic: on average, 37 children die every year in the US after being left in hot vehicles. Campaigners say that while technology and awareness can help, the tragedy often comes down to a single moment of irresponsibility — and, in this case, a choice that will define a father's life forever.