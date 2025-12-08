The tenure of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly in jeopardy, with senior administration officials indicating that President Donald Trump is preparing to replace his once-favoured cabinet member.

While Noem has been a vocal champion of the administration's hardline immigration policies, the primary source of friction is not policy but the persistent controversy surrounding her relationship with chief advisor Corey Lewandowski, a dynamic the White House is reportedly eager to resolve.

Internal Frustrations Signal Imminent Leadership Overhaul at DHS

Senior administration officials suggest that a significant staff shakeup could occur as early as the New Year. The timeline remains somewhat flexible, yet the sentiment is increasingly decisive. Two former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, who served under both Trump and former President Joe Biden, told The Bulwark that the President is looking to move on from Noem. One source suggested that the change could happen 'really soon'.

Meanwhile, a third official cautioned that Trump might allow the former South Dakota governor to remain in her post through January and February to oversee planned enforcement operations. Despite this potential grace period, the desire for a clean slate heading into the new calendar year is a driving force behind the discussions.

Trump is reportedly eyeing Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is vacating his office in January, as a potential replacement. However, Youngkin has previously expressed a preference for economic or business portfolios rather than immigration enforcement.

Corey Lewandowski's Presence Creates Friction and Operational Risks

The primary catalyst for Noem's potential ouster appears to be her continued professional and personal proximity to Corey Lewandowski. Often referred to as Washington's 'worst-kept secret', the alleged secret romance between the married Secretary and her advisor has reportedly alienated top White House leaders. Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager, operates as a 'gatekeeper' for Noem, weighing in on personnel matters and travelling with her extensively.

Beyond the personal dynamics, Lewandowski's influence on policy has drawn sharp criticism. He has spearheaded aggressive efforts to replace Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) leadership nationwide with Border Patrol veterans. The goal is a harder, military-style edge to the administration's immigration crackdown, a strategy already visible on the ground with the hostile 'Midway Blitz' operation in Chicago.

Apart from the policy battles, Lewandowski faces legal headaches regarding his actual job status. As an unpaid special government employee, he is legally restricted to working only 130 days per year. In August, reports surfaced that the White House was quietly investigating a gross undercounting of his working days, adding another layer of liability to Noem's tenure.

Bizarre Praise and Administrative Pushback Amidst Scandal

Noem made headlines during a recent cabinet meeting with an unusual tribute to Trump's influence on the weather. 'Sir, you made it through hurricane season without a hurricane...even you kept the hurricanes away. We appreciate that', she said. This level of flattery comes from an official who previously fell off the vice presidential shortlist after admitting to shooting her family's dog, a controversy that continues to shadow her political career.

Despite the mounting reports, allies of the Secretary have forcefully denied the claims of internal strife. Lewandowski addressed the allegations of his dismissal and the relationship rumours in a statement, asserting, 'None of that is true'.

Furthermore, the administration has officially pushed back against the narrative of a split. White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson took to social media to denounce the speculation. 'Anonymous former staffers pretend to know what POTUS is thinking and the Bulwark treats them as credible? This "report" — and the Bulwark — is total FAKE NEWS! Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the President's agenda and Making America Safe Again', she wrote.