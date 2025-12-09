You might expect an arrest in a strict foreign jurisdiction to prompt a period of silence. Yet, British adult creator Bonnie Blue has taken a defiant approach since Indonesian police raided her Bali operation.

Instead of lying low, the 26-year-old—who faces up to 15 years in prison under the country's tough anti-pornography laws—has continued to post explicit, prison-themed content to her subscribers while authorities hold her passport.

The Raid and the 'Bang Bus'

Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was arrested on 4 December alongside 17 male tourists after authorities stormed a rented studio in Badung. Investigators Police found cameras, contraceptives, Viagra pills, and her branded 'Bang Bus' vehicle she had been using to tour around Bali during 'Schoolies week', when Australian school leavers descend on the island.

The creator had made no secret of why she was there. Days before the raid, she had written on social media: 'Hey boys, those that're going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you - and I'm in Bali, so you know exactly what that means.'

Police Raid Follows Public Tip-Off

Badung Police Chief Arif Batubara told reporters the raid came after members of the public reported suspected pornography being filmed. Officers seized professional cameras, lubricant, flash drives, and two sheets of Viagra tablets.

'It is suspected that the place was used by the alleged perpetrator to produce pornographic videos,' Batubara said.

Fourteen Australian men, aged between 19 and 40, were questioned and released without charge the same day. Blue and three others–one Australian and two British men–were held longer before being released. But there is a catch: Indonesian immigration officials have kept their passports. Nobody is leaving until this gets sorted.

Blue now faces potential charges under Indonesia's Pornography Act, passed in 2008. The penalties are not trivial; up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching 6 billion rupiah (approximately £270,000).

Posting Prison Content Whilst Facing Prison Time

Here is where it gets weird. On the very day she was arrested, Blue posted explicit content on X with captions that seemed to reference her situation. After a two-day gap, presumably whilst she was in custody, she came back online on 7 December.

Her caption on one prison scene read: 'The only way out of prison is to suck and f**k your way out.' Another post showed airport security-themed content with: 'If you let me in the country, I'll let you inside me.'

Annie Knight, another adult creator who has worked with Blue before, did not mince words when speaking to media outlets. 'Bonnie went to Bali, a country where sex-work is illegal, and despite knowing that, she still chose to do it and break the law,' Knight said. 'Being arrested was always going to be a risk, and I did try to warn her, but she didn't listen and now she is experiencing the repercussions.'

Deportation More Likely Than Prosecution

Philo Dellano, managing partner at PNB Immigration law firm in Jakarta, reckons Blue will probably avoid criminal prosecution. 'In my opinion, she is unlikely to face criminal charges if there is no evidence that the content was posted whilst she was in Indonesia,' he stated.

The key question is whether Blue distributed the content during her time in Bali or just filmed it for later upload. 'If she merely recorded her activities for personal or internal purposes without distributing them, she may be released by the police and handed over to the immigration office for deportation and subsequent blacklisting,' Dellano explained.

However, Indonesia does not mess about when it comes to adult content. Since 2018, the Ministry of Communication and Informatics has aggressively enforced its 'Internet Sehat' (Healthy Internet) programme, blocking over a million websites. This strict regulatory environment means that even if Blue avoids prison, her 'business trip' violated the terms of her tourist visa, making deportation the most likely outcome.

Porn star Bonnie Blue faces up to 15 years in jail after being detained over ‘Bangbus’ stunt in Bali https://t.co/59KXT7MB1i pic.twitter.com/5Apa7UBtXD — New York Post (@nypost) December 8, 2025

The 'Digital Nomad' Trap

Blue's arrest in Bali represents a test case for how Southeast Asian nations will handle foreign content creators operating in their jurisdictions. The digital economy has created opportunities for creators to work globally, but legal systems have not necessarily caught up.

What starts as a business trip can quickly become a criminal matter if local authorities decide content production violates their laws. For creators, the message is becoming clearer: jurisdictional awareness is not optional anymore. Blue's case might influence how other nations in the region approach similar situations, setting precedents for the treatment of foreign content creators in conservative jurisdictions.