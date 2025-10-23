In a startling revelation, veteran rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly awoke inside a cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn (MDC Brooklyn) with a knife pressed to his throat. The incident is claimed by his longtime friend Charlucci Finney, during an interview with Daily Mail on 22 October.

Combs is serving a 50-month federal sentence after his conviction on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. The alleged assault occurred during his incarceration in New York and its disclosure has stoked fresh concerns over his safety behind bars.

Finney Claims the Incident Was Only to Intimidate Diddy

Finney, who has known Diddy for over three decades, told reporters that the incident inside MDC Brooklyn appeared to be a calculated message aimed at the 55-year-old music producer rather than a full-blown murder bid.

He alleged that a fellow inmate armed with a shiv crept into the rapper's cell and placed the blade to his throat while he slept. Finney said, 'I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came. I just know that it happened'.

He went on to suggest the motive. 'If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him'.

Finney also added, 'It was probably a way to say, "Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky." Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem'.

According to Finney, inmates at facilities like MDC often target individuals convicted of sex-related crimes because they believe they are entitled to what they describe as 'prison justice'. He explained, 'The prisoners take it personal. They look at it like, it could have been my mom, my auntie, my daughter'.

Brian Steel, Comb's attorney, also referenced the incident during the rapper's sentencing, saying that a guard had to step in to stop the inmate who was armed with the shiv.

Diddy Was 'In Shock' With His Sentence: Plans of Comeback 'in Limbo'

Combs was found guilty in July 2025 on two counts of transport for purposes of prostitution after a high-profile trial, though he was cleared of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Following his conviction, he received a sentence of 50 months in prison plus a $500,000 fine and is required to complete mental health and substance-abuse programmes.

Shortly after the sentencing hearing, an insider told the National Enquirer that Combs was in 'total shock' because he believed he would walk free due to time served, only to have all his upcoming projects on hold.

The rapper has reportedly booked a speaking engagement for the week following his hearing and was preparing a comeback tour. The source noted, 'Now all his plans are in limbo.'

Now, His legal team is exploring the possibility of transferring him to a lower-security facility in New Jersey. Team representatives argued that this could facilitate his rehabilitation and allow more family visits.

Combs' safety in prison remains under question as the alleged knife-to-throat incident brings renewed scrutiny on conditions at MDC Brooklyn.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' representatives for comments.