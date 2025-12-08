Police Staff Sergeant Alexis Karil Sabater has been dismissed from the Philippine National Police (PNP) after the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) ruled that he posted a series of lewd, suggestive and sexually explicit social media videos while wearing his police uniform.

The videos, shared between April and June 2025, were found to have violated police conduct rules and sparked strong public criticism due to their degrading content and the officer's visible identification as a member of law enforcement.

Lewd Videos Branded 'Indecent, Immoral and Degrading to Women'

According to NAPOLCOM findings, the videos featured actions described as indecent, immoral and disrespectful to women. Some clips showed Sabater holding handwritten signs containing vulgar slang for sexual intercourse. Another set of videos depicted him slapping a woman and forcing her to eat food, while others involved simulated sexual motions.

Investigators also flagged content where women were shown receiving massages with exposed body parts, which the commission said contributed to the degrading nature of the material. One video included minors, reportedly showing children drinking milk while Sabater consumed beer, further intensifying concerns about inappropriate behaviour.

Authorities stressed that Sabater appeared in several videos wearing his official PNP uniform, presenting himself publicly as a police officer under the username 'Semi Pogi'. The use of official attire heightened the severity of the case, as it directly linked the content to the police institution.

Regulations Cited in Dismissal of Sabater

NAPOLCOM cited violations of PNP Memorandum Circular 2024-077, which strictly prohibits the unauthorised use of police uniforms in online content, especially when behaviour shown is damaging to the organisation's reputation.

The commission found that Sabater was not part of the PNP's official vlogging or content creation programme, meaning his production of such material had no administrative approval.

The agency ruled unanimously that his actions constituted conduct unbecoming of a police officer. Officials noted that the explicit nature of the videos, combined with his use of official uniform, compromised the ethical standards required of police personnel and undermined public trust in the institution.

Administrative Case Resolved Under Zero-Backlog Policy

The investigation was launched motu proprio after the videos circulated widely online. NAPOLCOM said the case was resolved within its mandated 60-day window as part of its ongoing zero-backlog initiative.

The commission stressed that the material was degrading not only to the police force but particularly to women, citing concerns about misogynistic portrayals and insensitive behaviour in the videos.

As a result, Sabater was dismissed from service, losing his benefits and eligibility for reinstatement. The decision took immediate effect following the release of the commission's ruling.

Sabater's Defence Rejected by NAPOLCOM

Sabater argued that the content was intended for entertainment and personal expression on social media. He alleged that he produced the videos to earn supplementary income for his family. NAPOLCOM rejected his defence, stating that personal motives cannot excuse behaviour that publicly identifies a police officer in scenes classified as indecent or immoral.

Officials clarified that officers remain accountable for their online presence, whether on or off duty, and that uniformed personnel are held to strict standards reflecting the expectations of the public they serve.

Public Reaction and Questions on Police Conduct Online

The case has generated widespread discussion online, with many social media users criticising the explicit content and questioning the boundaries of acceptable behaviour for uniformed personnel. Others raised concerns about the increasing number of officials producing online content without oversight, prompting discussions on accountability and digital conduct within the police force.