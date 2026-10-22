A 64-year-old Arizona woman says her husband's devastating stroke forced her to abandon paid work and rethink retirement, leaving her expecting to rent for life. Writing anonymously to Quentin Fottrell's MarketWatch advice column, The Moneyist, she described 11 years of full-time caregiving, limited savings and fears about losing household income when her husband dies.

Her account comes as US research shows older renters face substantial housing costs and professional care remains expensive. Her experience also highlights the financial consequences of unpaid family caregiving.

How Husband's Stroke Changed Her Retirement Plans

The woman, signing her letter 'A 64-year-old Renting in Arizona', said she left a troubled relationship in her 40s shortly before the Great Recession. Falling property values meant her former partner bought out her share of their home for a small amount.

She later married a man with a good income, but he left employment because of health problems and suffered a severe stroke at 53. According to her letter, he was left bedridden, partially paralysed and unable to communicate clearly or eat solid food safely. She gave up her job to care for him full-time.

Her previous earnings covered everyday expenses but had not allowed substantial savings. The couple also lost his employer-provided life insurance, leaving her to arrange a $10,000 (£7,500) policy that she expects may cover only funeral-related expenses.

Despite those setbacks, she said they remain comfortable in their rented home. She appreciates avoiding maintenance bills, although she would have preferred to own a property.

US Rental Costs Put Older Households Under Pressure

The financial risks extend beyond one household. Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies reported that 58% of renter households headed by someone aged 65 or older spent more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities in 2024.

Across all ages, 22.7 million renter households were cost-burdened, representing 49% of renters, according to the centre's America's Rental Housing 2026 report. Those figures describe national conditions, not the Arizona woman's current finances. She explicitly said her household can meet its needs, despite the uncertainty surrounding her future income and long-term housing arrangements.

How Much Does Long-Term Care Cost in America?

CareScout's 2025 Cost of Care Survey put the national median price of non-medical home care at $35 (£26) an hour, equivalent to $80,080 (£60,000) annually for 44 hours a week. Assisted living averaged $74,400 (£55,500) a year, while a semi-private nursing-home room cost $114,975 (£85,800) annually. These are market estimates, not expenses the woman reported paying.

Medicare states that it generally does not cover ongoing custodial care, although eligible patients can receive certain skilled home-health services.

What Happens to Social Security After a Spouse Dies?

The writer fears she will lose her husband's Social Security income and depend entirely on her own benefit. However, the US Social Security Administration says eligible surviving spouses may receive a benefit based on the deceased partner's record. They generally receive the higher applicable benefit rather than both payments combined.

Her future entitlement cannot be calculated without their benefit details. 'I accept the direction my life has taken,' she wrote, adding that renting offers freedom from property repairs. 'Though I would love to have a house that is mine, I am glad I don't have to worry about home maintenance and repairs.'