Stephen Amell invited Tee Franklin for a chat about racism after she called him out for his "racist ways."

The "Arrow" star was supposed to have "The Flash" alum Grant Gustin over as a guest on his recent podcast episode, but the actor cancelled out of respect for the Black Lives Matter movement. A fan account tweeted a clip from the podcast where Amell revealed the context of the text he received from Gustin when he cancelled.

"He very politely and calmly texted me yesterday and said that with everything going on in Los Angeles that maybe this wasn't the appropriate time to spend 45 minutes talking about how he became such a giant, lovable television star," Amell said in the clip, to which the fan commented, "Not Grant Gustin telling Stephen Amell I'm not going to be a part of your podcast while you gain ad revenue during the #BlackLivesMatter movement."

Not Grant Gustin telling Stephen Amell Iâ€™m not going to be a part of your podcast while you gain ad revenue during the #BlackLivesMatter movement... pic.twitter.com/CiYrsxw7Rs — Peyton - WestAllen â¤ï¸ (@WestAllenWonder) June 1, 2020

Franklin, a comic book writer for Image Comics who created the hashtag #BlackComicsMonth, responded to the tweet by accusing the Canada native of being racist.

"F–k @StephenAmell he's been showing us his racist a-- ways for quite awhile now. AND his wife. Also Grant Gustin ain't absolved, cuz he DEFINITELY didn't support & speak out for Candace," Franklin tweeted.

Amell responded to her tweet writing, "You totally nailed me. Hope that makes you feel better," adding, "I just followed you... so if you need something or you want to help me better understand, hit me up and we can chat!

Franklin sent a series of responses afterwards, and said the actor was being "condescending." She revealed that she is not the only black woman who has called Amell out for being racist.

"I'm not sure why your tone is condescending, but I'm not beat for it. That 'hope that makes you feel better' ain't it, Stephen. Nothing I do or say when I call out racism makes me feel better," she tweeted back adding, "I just ended my friendships with white comic creators over racism & I feel s****y."

Iâ€™m not the only Black woman thatâ€™s called you out, so I know youâ€™ve had these conversations. Silence is complicity, while playing ignorant is ludicrous. Youâ€™re a father & someone in their 30â€™s youâ€™re not new to racism & if you believe Toronto isnâ€™t racist thatâ€™s your privilege. — TEE FRANKLIN HAS FAILED THIS COUNTRY! (@MizTeeFranklin) June 3, 2020

Franklin told Amell that she should not have to help him understand "the things you do and say are harmful" since "these are things that are learned behaviour." She then wrote, "Where you learned your privilege from your white folks, I learned I wasn't s**t, wouldn't be s**t & deserved to die b/c it's what your ppl taught mine."

Amell has yet to respond to Franklin's tweets and Gustin is also yet to comment on her accusations that he is also racist. On his end, the "Arrow" star changed his Twitter profile photo to that of a black photo in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.