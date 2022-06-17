After a slow start to the summer transfer window, Arsenal are getting up to speed in the market activity. Manager Mikel Arteta is ready to start bolstering his squad ahead of an important 2022-23 campaign. The Gunners, apart from the signing of Marquinhos last week, have agreed two new deals, while a third is edging closer by the day.

The Spanish coach, who oversaw Arsenal's return to European football with a fifth place finish last season, was keen to bring in reinforcements in midfield and the forward line. Signing a centre-forward remains top priority for the north London club this summer.

Marquinhos, a 19-year-old winger, became Arsenal's first signing of the summer when he moved from Sao Paulo last week. The Brazilian is expected to be followed by Portugal U21 international midfielder Fabio Vieira in the coming days after Arsenal agreed a deal with Porto on Thursday.

As per Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have reached an agreement with the Portuguese club to sign the highly-rated attacking midfielder. The Gunners will part with an initial fee of £30 million, with a further £4 million to be paid as add-ons.

On the centre-forward front, getting Eddie Nketiah to re-sign was a priority for Arteta. According to Romano, the England international has agreed to sign a new long-term deal and remain at the Emirates Stadium before his contract expires this month.

"Eddie Nketiah new deal, never been in doubt. Arsenal are just waiting for Eddie to sign in the coming days but there's no issue or problem," Romano wrote. "Long-term deal will be announced soon, matter of time."

The Gunners boss' desire to sign a new number nine has seen Arsenal step up their interest in Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus. According to The Times, the north Londoners are increasingly confident about agreeing a deal for the Brazil international.

The Gunners' initial bid of £30 million was rejected by the Premier League champions, but Arsenal are expected to increase their bid closer to City's £50 million valuation.

Moreover, the Brazilian marksman is said to be keen to reunite with Arteta, who coached him during his time as Pep Guardiola's assistant at the Etihad. The Brazilian is aware that regular game time will be hard to come by in Manchester following the arrival of strikers Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.