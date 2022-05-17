Arsenal have completed two deals as the Premier League season comes to a close with Mikel Arteta planning for next season. The Spanish manager has made it clear that the Gunners need to strengthen their squad if they are to continue the progress they have made during the 2021-22 campaign.

Apart from making additions, Arteta will also need to make decision with regards to a number of players that are currently out on loan. Konstantinos Mavropanos is one such player, who has been on loan with Bundesliga side Stuttgart for the last two seasons.

The 24-year-old centre-back joined Arsenal in 2018 from Greek outfit PAS Giannina and has made just eight appearances for the first-team. Mavropanos has spent most of his time out on loan, but will make his departure permanent this summer.

As per Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mavropanos will join Stuttgart on a permanent deal after playing a key role in helping them avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. The German outfit will pay Arsenal a fee of around £3 million to sign the central defender, but the Gunners have inserted a sell-on clause in the Greece international's contract.

Stuttgart are set to sign Konstantinos Mavropanos on a permanent deal from Arsenal. Deal around £2.7m, the clause for obligation to buy will be been activated as Stuttgart are staying in Bundesliga. 🇬🇷 #AFC



Mavropanos will discuss his future with Stuttgart soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2022

Arsenal are also acting fast in trying to sign the best young talent coming out of South America. The north London club have reached an agreement with Brazilian club Sao Paulo to sign 19-year-old winger Marquinhos, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners will part with £3 million to bring the teenager to the Emirates Stadium this summer. However, the former Brazil U17 international is expected to be sent out on loan in Spain for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

Arsenal have reached full agreement with São Paulo to sign Brazilian winger Marquinhos, born in 2003. Done deal, set to be signed - contract until June 2027. Fee will be around €3.5m guaranteed. 🇧🇷 #AFC



...and Arsenal are also preparing their opening bid for Gabriel Jesus. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2022

While deals for fringe players are happening in the background, Arteta is looking to make some key additions to his first-team squad. As per Romano, the Gunners are preparing their first bid for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The former City assistant manager wants to sign at least two attacking players this summer, while also adding a midfielder, a full back and a winger. The likes of Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka have been linked with moves away from the Emirates and Arteta will need to bring able replacements for the experienced duo.