Arsenal fans are certain to hail the club hierarchy after reports emerged about their success in convincing Folarin Balogun to sign a new deal and commit his long-term future to the Gunners.

The England U-20 international's future has been in the balance since January, when he entered the final six months of his deal. He has since then been allowed to agree a pre-contract with any club outside England with multiple reports claiming that he was close to doing so.

Balogun was not short of suitors with clubs across Europe and England queuing up for the young striker's signature as he dithered from committing his future to Arsenal. There was a clamour among the supporters of the club to get the deal done at the earliest to ensure they do not lose another top young talent on a free transfer.

However, after months of talks and countless reassurances from Mikel Arteta, the Gunners seem to have convinced the prolific marksman to ignore advances from clubs in Germany and England to sign a new long-term deal.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Balogun has penned a deal until the summer of 2025, which will come as a relief for everyone connected to the North London club. Moreover, it is suggested that there were as many as 15 offers on the table with the biggest one arriving from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

"Folarin Balogun has signed his new contract with Arsenal until June 2025, done and completed. He received more than 15 proposals to sign as a free agent - Bayer Leverkusen made the biggest one. Edu Gaspar and Arteta convinced Balogun to stay and sign a new contract," Romano wrote on Twitter.

Balogun, 19, has been prolific for Arsenal at youth level for a number of seasons and is among the top-rated forwards in the country at the moment.

The New York-born striker also impressed with the first-team after making his debut in the group stages of the Europa League earlier this season. Balogun has made five substitute appearances thus far, contributing two goals and one assist.