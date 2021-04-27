Arsenal completed a key piece of business on Monday when they confirmed that Folarin Balogun had signed a new long-term deal to remain at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future.

"Folarin Balogun has committed his future to us by signing a new long-term contract with the club," Arsenal confirmed via a statement on the official website.

The deal comes after months of speculation with regards to the prolific marksman's future as he entered the final six months of his contract with the Gunners. There were multiple reports suggesting that he was on his way out after failing to get a regular look in with the first-team this season.

Balogun was eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England and there was tremendous interest, especially from Germany with Bayer Leverkusen said to have made the biggest offer of all interested clubs.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the young New York-born striker turned down as many as 15 offers from clubs in England and abroad before deciding his long-term future was with boyhood club Arsenal. Mikel Arteta was delighted following the striker decision to sign a new deal with the manager convinced that he can have a long and successful career with the north London club.

"We have been extremely impressed with Flo this season. He has continually shown his natural ability in many training sessions with us and we have been equally impressed with his early integration into the first-team squad on match days," Arteta said.

"He has given us glimpses with the performances and of course with his two goals already for the first team. The hard work starts here for Flo and we are all looking forward to supporting and working with him in the years to come."

Arsenal are not stopping with Balogun as they are keen to tie down all their young talents to long-term deals. Earlier in the year, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli committed their futures to the club after breaking into the first-team last season, and now the focus is on Emile Smith-Rowe.

The England youth international has made a stellar contribution since being thrust into the limelight this season and the Gunners are keen to give him a new deal despite two years remaining on his current deal.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the club management has contacted the midfielder's representatives with regards to a new long-term deal to ensure he is out of reach for any club that is looking to sign him. Smith-Rowe has contributed seven assists in all competitions since making his first appearance on Boxing Day against Chelsea.