Arsenal are close to announcing the signings of Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale this week after reaching an agreement with Real Madrid and Sheffield United respectively. The Gunners are not expected to stop after the fourth and fifth arrivals of the transfer window, with the club expected to add at least one more player before the Aug. 31 deadline.

Mikel Arteta has thus far signed midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, left-back Nuno Tavares and defender Ben White for a combined £75 million. The Spanish manager was keen to add more creativity to the team and has now landed Odegaard, who has been the club's priority target this summer.

The Norwegian midfielder spent the second-half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium and has impressed the management and the coaching staff about his abilities to succeed in the Premier League. Initially, it looked like he will remain with Real, but a last minute change of heart has seen him agree a move to north London.

Apart from outfield players, Arteta also wanted a back-up goalkeeper to compete for the number one position alongside Bernd Leno. Ramsdale is expected to fill that slot after Arsenal made a breakthrough with the Blades, who were initially reluctant to agree a deal with the Gunners.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed both the deals on Wednesday, stating that the England international will be an Arsenal player before the end of the week, while Odegaard's arrival is expected to be confirmed on Thursday.

"Confirmed. Total agreement reached between Arsenal and Sheffield United after last bid - Aaron Ramsdale will be new Arsenal GK. Ramsdale has agreed personal terms with Arsenal," Romano wrote. "Ødegaard deal will be announced in the next hours."

Arsenal are not expected to stop there, as per Metro Sport's Aiden-Jay Wood, with Arteta keen to add at least one more player to the roster before the close of the transfer window. A right-back has been a problem position for the manager with current options Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers not having the desired impact.

"Hearing there could be one more in at Arsenal before the end of the window after Ramsdale and Odegaard. Also been told it's likely that the Norwegian midfielder will be announced tomorrow," Jay-Wood said.

Apart from further incomings, the north Londoners have a number of players on the surplus to requirements list. The likes of Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira, Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be forced to look for new homes as they do not seem to be a part of the manager's plans.