Arsenal is keen to add creativity to its squad during the upcoming transfer window, and manager Mikel Arteta reportedly identified Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia as the ideal candidate.

The club signed Martin Odegaard on loan for six months from Real Madrid in January, but he is expected to return to Spain once his loan deal ends.

The Norwegian is open to extend his stay with Arsenal and the Premier League club is also keen on the idea. Real, on the other hand, are said to be determined to keep Odegaard, which makes any potential deal uncertain.

According to Goal, the uncertainty surrounding Odegaard's future has forced Arsenal to step up their interest in Buendia, who was also a target last summer. The Gunners' technical director Edu is said to have made him a top priority as Arteta seeks a creative influence.

The north London club have yet to make an official offer, but are said to be taking steps to make their interest formal. Buendia has been scouted on numerous occasions during his time at Carrow Road and is said to be interested in making the move to the Emirates Stadium outfit.

The Argentina international has been in fine form for Norwich this season, which saw them win the Sky Bet Championship and return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Buendia scored 15 goals and provided a further 17 assists that saw him named the Championship Player of the Season.

The 24-year-old's performances have seen his valuation shoot up, with Goal claiming that Norwich will demand at least £40 million to part with their playmaker this summer. Buendia has three years remaining on his contact with the Canaries, which puts them at an advantage while negotiating with interested clubs.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke remains open to the idea of selling Buendia but made it clear that it has to be an "unbelievable offer" from one of the top teams in the world for it to come to fruition.

"Of course if one of the best clubs in the world wants Emi as a starter and makes an unbelievable offer then it could be a realistic solution for all parties," Farke said.

"If there is a club who want to put some crazy offers out then maybe you use this to help the club in the future, but as a head coach my first thought is to work further on with our key players."