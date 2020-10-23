Earlier this week, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta revealed that Mesut Ozil's exile from the team is solely because of football reasons. After omitting Ozil from Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads, Arteta stated that he "failed" to bring the best out of the German footballer.

A couple of days later, the 31-year old German's agent, Dr. Erkut Sogut (doctorate in law) has hit back, saying that the club must come out with real explanations behind their stance towards the midfielder.

On Tuesday, the Gunners confirmed that their highest-paid player was excluded from their 25-man squad for the ongoing Premier League campaign. This means that the £350,000-a-week earner might have already played his last game for Arsenal without even realising it.

According to ESPN, Sogut said, "Arsenal fans deserve an honest explanation, not [Arteta] saying, 'I failed Ozil.' You didn't fail Ozil. You failed to be fair, honest, and transparent and treat someone with respect who has a contract and was loyal all the time. Every single person outside knows he hasn't treated him fairly. He didn't give him a chance to show himself this season. Why would you put a player on the bench twice for 90 minutes if he wasn't fit or committed?"

Arsenal and Arteta have yet to respond to Sogut's comments. Although the Gunners manager took the responsibility of dropping the German playmaker ahead of the European competition, it seems there's something else cooking behind the scenes.

Back in December 2019, Ozil had commented about the mistreatment of Uighur Muslims in China. Some publications are speculating that the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner's exile from Arsenal might be linked with this incident.

It's worth noting that last December, when Ozil wrote on social media that Uighurs are "warriors who resist persecution" and criticised China, Arsenal distanced themselves from the midfielder's comments. In fact, the club said that they are "always apolitical."

After Arsenal announced its squad earlier this week, Ozil released his social media statement, where he wrote, "Loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice." This statement seems to be referring to the rebellious comments that he had made in December last year.