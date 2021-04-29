Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has confirmed that he will not return to England for another season on loan with the Gunners, while also indicating that there is no possibility of a permanent transfer.

The Spain international impressed during his first season on loan with Arsenal and was brought back for a second spell by Mikel Arteta at the start of the current campaign.

Ceballos has not been a regular in the starting lineup this season and has struggled to make an impact on a consistent basis. He has failed to score a single goal in his 37 appearances in all competitions while managing just three assists.

Arteta has preferred Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey as his first choice midfield pairing with Emile Smith-Rowe and Martin Odegaard playing in the attacking midfielder's role. The Spaniard's lack of impact has seen him at times even fall behind Mohamed Elneny in the pecking order.

Ceballos has revealed that his style of football is more suited to the La Liga rather than the fast paced, physical English Premier League. He has also made it clear that he is not interested in returning for a third season on loan, and believes his parent club Real Madrid is also not keen on the same.

"I've had a bad time because I didn't have the consistency I had last year," Ceballos told Onda Cero, as quoted by the Mirror. "These last 5 or 6 games I've played at a good level."

"To be honest I like La Liga a lot more. The Premier League is more complete but with my style, La Liga is much better for me," he added. "Another loan would be difficult from both sides, for Real Madrid and for me."

Arsenal has not shown any indication about wanting Ceballos on another season-long loan deal or a permanent transfer. However, the north London club is desperate to sign Ceballos' Real Madrid teammate Odegaard, who is on a six-month loan deal, to a permanent contract this summer.