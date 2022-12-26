Mikel Arteta confirmed that Arsenal Football Club will be active during the January transfer window after seeing his main striker - Gabriel Jesus - sustain a long-term knee injury. The Gunners boss wants the club to complete their business early in order to avoid disruption.

Jesus has been inspirational since his arrival from Manchester City, and his loss will be a major blow for Arsenal's title hopes. The North London club are currently top of the league, five points clear of Pep Guardiola's side in second, and have a crucial run of games during the festive period.

The Spanish coach has made signing a forward the club's top priority, with Eddie Nketiah the only recognised number nine in the squad. Arsenal have been linked with a number of players, and Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix are on top of the list for the moment.

Arteta refused to divulge specific details about the club's plans in January when asked prior to the Gunners' Boxing Day game against West Ham United. He simply made it clear that the club is only looking to make quality additions that improve the team and not simply make up numbers in the squad.

"We want to sign players early in January as we did last summer. What we cannot afford is get a player here that is not for us," Arteta said, as per Fabrizio Romano.

"We don't need a body, we just need players that make the team better. We are aligned with Edu and the board."

Returning to Arsenal's specific January targets, Felix has emerged as a top target with Atletico Madrid open to letting the Portuguese forward leave next month. The former Benfica star is looking for a new home and could be available on a six-month loan.

A number of reports have put Arsenal as the frontrunners for his signature, with Atletico looking to receive an £8 million loan fee and full coverage on the wages. However, according to French news outlet Le10 Sport, Felix will decide between the Gunners and their Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Paris Saint-Germain were initially touted to also be in the race, but the Ligue 1 club has denied the links. The battle for Felix's signature is expected to be between Arsenal and United, with both clubs in talks with the player's agent Jorge Mendes over a January move.