Arsenal Football Club received a triple boost with the new Premier League season fast approaching. The Gunners were without starting full-backs - Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney - for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Mikel Arteta was forced to start Ben White at right-back for the 4-0 win over Chelsea in Orlando, Florida. The manager admitted that he was trying new solutions owing to Tomiyasu's injury absence.

"At the moment [Kieran] Tierney and [Takehiro] Tomiyasu are not fit, we have other options, but I think it was good to try different things, to build some relationships in big matches, and I'm happy with the way they played," Arteta said.

Meanwhile, Tierney's injury saw new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko start against the Blues just two days after joining the club from Manchester City. The Ukrainian, who is primarily a midfielder, can also operate at full-back. He put in an impressive shift to show that he can fill in for the Scotland international.

However, in what is a major boost for Arteta, Tomiyasu and Tierney returned to first-team training following the team's return from the United States this week. The duo were seen going through the drills with the rest of the squad on Tuesday, which could see them return to action before the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

🚨 | Kieran Tierney has returned to training. 💪 pic.twitter.com/DPr2UugyPx — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) July 26, 2022

Tomiyasu was in training (in the background) pic.twitter.com/v4XdHXekG0 — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) July 26, 2022

The two full-backs were not the only players to return to training this week. Emile Smith Rowe also played no part for Arsenal during their tour of the United States as he was nursing a minor injury picked up after the Gunners' first pre-season game against FC Nurnberg.

The England international joined Tierney and Tomiyasu at London Colney on Tuesday. Arteta will be hoping the trio can play a part in pre-season before the Gunners travel across London to take on Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season on Aug. 6.

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe & Kieran Tierney have returned to training. Unsure on extent of involvement (individual, team, full participant, etc) but a positive sign as each continues to ramp up for the start of the season. Key is how they respond and progress. pic.twitter.com/5h2LmDApUc — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) July 26, 2022

The north London club is scheduled to play Brentford in a behind-closed doors friendly on Wednesday before welcoming Sevilla for the Emirates Cup final on Saturday. Tierney, Tomiyasu and Smith Rowe will be hoping to stake their claim for a start next Friday by getting some minutes this week.