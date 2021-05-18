Arsenal has been linked with a move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge in recent weeks, after Mikel Arteta made it a priority to strengthen his team's midfield ahead of next season.

The Gunners boss is looking for a quality partner for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park and has been linked with a number of midfielders both in England and Europe.

According to Football London, the Gunners have made an initial offer for the Norwegian midfielder, who joined United in a £22 million move last January from Belgian outfit Genk. After an initial struggle to adapt to the Premier League, the midfielder has turned heads with some impressive performances.

Berge has made just 16 appearances for the Blades this season owing to some long-term injury issues. But the midfielder has won a number of suitors with reports claiming the likes of Everton, Aston Villa and Liverpool are monitoring his situation.

However, according to interim United manager Paul Heckingbottom, all the stories about an offer for the midfielder are pure speculations. He confirmed that there has been no contact from any club about wanting to sign Berge during the upcoming summer transfer window.

"No, no offers," Heckingbottom said when asked about Arsenal's interest and potential offer for Berge, as quoted on the Sheffield Star.

"We know how things work. If there is anything happening for our players it's bubbling away behind the scenes until windows open and things can possibly happen, but it is all paper talk," he added. "Most of the questions you get asked about possible targets never ever comes to fruition. Ninety-odd percent of it will never surface."

"At the minute it is all just rumour and speculation. We've had no bids for our players."

Berge is not the only midfielder Arsenal are after this season. The north London club have also been linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma. The Mali international has impressed with a string of performances this season but will set Arsenal back by close to £40 million if they want to prise him away from the south coast club.