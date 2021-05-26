Arsenal could reportedly have the opportunity to bring the asking price down for top midfield target Yves Bissouma by offering a player-plus-cash deal to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Mikel Arteta has made finding the perfect midfield partner for Thomas Partey a priority this summer. The Spanish manager has a number of options on his shortlist but Bissouma is said to be closer to the top of the list.

The Mali international has impressed this season for the south coast club and is said to be ready to make the next step in his career. Brighton are also said to be willing to sanction a move if interested clubs meet their £30 million valuation of the midfielder.

Arsenal are not the only club interested in the Malian's services as Liverpool are also said to be monitoring the situation. Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in a replacement for the departing Georginio Wijnaldum and is looking at Bissouma as a potential option.

However, according to Brighton journalist Aden-Jay Wood, Arsenal have an advantage as the Gunners' striker Eddie Nketiah is on Brighton's attacking shortlist going into the summer transfer window.

Graham Potter is looking to strengthen his forward line ahead of next season and has identified Nketiah as a potential option. Arsenal could use this to their advantage and offer a player-plus–cash deal to land Bissouma for much lower than his £30 million valuation.

"Brighton are among the clubs interested in a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah this summer. Nketiah is understood to be on Albion's attacking shortlist and could be used as part of a move that would see Yves Bissouma go the other way (plus money)," Wood wrote.

Nketiah has found game time hard to come by at Arsenal this past season. The England U21 record goal scorer was the third choice striker behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, but also fell behind Gabriel Martinelli as the season progressed.

Arsenal are now ready to allow him to leave this summer and according to the Mirror, the club values him at around £20 million. However, they could lower the asking price if they want to tempt Brighton to accept him as part of the deal that will bring Bissouma to the Emirates Stadium.