Arsenal are reportedly still interested in signing ex-Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus. The Gunners were thought to be close to landing him during the January transfer window, but the Serie A giants refused to entertain the Premier League club's offer of a straight six-month loan.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his midfield in the summer, with the club expected to lose Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka. The former's contract expires in June, while the latter is wanted by Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

As per Italian publication Calcio Mercato, the north London club is continuing to monitor Arthur's situation in Turin, and will return with another offer in the summer. The Brazilian midfielder will be hoping that he can find a way out after struggling for regular game time not only under current manager Massimiliano Allegri, but also former manager Andrea Pirlo.

The 25-year-old Brazil international joined Juventus in 2020, as part of the deal that saw Miralem Pjanic move to the Camp Nou. Arthur failed to recreate the form he showed in Spain, and has struggled to establish himself in the Serie A.

Arteta currently has Thomas Partey and Xhaka as his first choice midfielders, with Sambi Lokonga and Elneny providing cover for the starting duo. With Xhaka being linked to Roma and Elneny not being offered a new deal, the Spanish manager wants to bring in able replacements in the summer.

The former Manchester City assistant coach is looking for a left sided midfielder, who can play a dynamic number eight role. The role is being played by Xhaka at the moment, with Partey being used as a pivot in the deep lying midfield position.

Apart from Arthur, the Gunners, who are chasing a top four place, have also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves and Lille's Renato Sanches. All three players were linked with moves in January, but Arteta held off on splashing the cash before he could pinpoint the right candidate to partner Partey in midfield.