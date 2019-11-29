Arsenal FC has sacked Unai Emery. The former Gunners manager was in charge for only 18 months. As of now, he has been temporarily replaced by assistant coach and former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg.

According to multiple sources, club authorities said that their recent performance was not up to the mark. Hence, they terminated their contract with Emery.

The recent results are not pleasant from the Gunners' perspective. They haven't won a single match in their last seven Premier League outings. They also lost 1-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, in a Europa League encounter.

This year, the club is going through its longest winless streak since 1992 when they had lost eight consecutive games under George Graham. Pressure had already been mounting on the 48-year-old for a long time now, as fans have been questioning his tactical executions. Various social media platforms were flooded by Arsenal fans' requests to sack Emery.

The Guardian reports that Arsenal director Josh Kroenke said, "The decision was made due to results and performances not being at the level required. Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success."

Arsenal has not won any Premier League match since 6th October. Currently, Arsenal is ranked 8th in the Premier League table with 18 points, which is 19 behind the leaders Liverpool.

Emery was appointed as Arsenal's boss after Arsene Wenger bid farewell to his club in May 2018. Before that, he had led Paris Saint-Germain to their Ligue 1 title. He had also masterminded Sevilla's three Europa League title triumphs. But he couldn't replicate his brilliant coaching record in England.

Arsenal had recently identified Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential replacement for Emery. Other names that were linked with the designation include former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta, and Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

The AST (Arsenal Supporters' Trust) said that Emery's dismissal was inevitable, although it was unfortunate. According to them, a more difficult issue will be to get a suitable successor on board.