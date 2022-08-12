Youri Tielemans went from potentially being Arsenal's first summer signing to still waiting for a concrete offer. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Leicester City midfielder since January, but are yet to act on their interest.

Mikel Arteta confirmed Arsenal's plan to remain active until the end of the transfer window, which has just over two more weeks to run. The Gunners continue to be linked with a host of midfielders and wide forwards - the positions Arteta is most keen to reinforce.

It is no secret that Tielemans remains a top target for the North London club. Arsenal have held initial conversations with the Belgium international's agents, and are even aware of the player's interest to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

However, the Arsenal hierarchy continue to procrastinate with the hope of driving the price down as they are unwilling to meet Leicester's £30 million valuation. Tielemans is in the final year of his contract and made it clear that he will not be signing an extension.

According to the London Evening Standard, the Belgian midfielder's stance and the Foxes' need to sell to raise funds has seen the valuation drop. It is believed Arsenal can now snap up Tielemans for as little as £25 million if they act before the Aug. 31. deadline.

As it stands, Tielemans remains a part of Brendan Rodgers' plans as he continues to train and remain committed to the team. The former Liverpool boss acknowledged that a transfer could be imminent and hopes that it does not drag on until the final days of the transfer window.

"Of course, it is in the back of the mind, that sort of what-if scenario," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of that game. "But I know he doesn't want anything to drag on, either," Rodgers said.

"The conversation was really good, really open, really honest and we both know where it's at. He's here, and he gets that respect, and we continue to work with him until I'm told otherwise."

As it stands, Arsenal are focused on trimming the first-team squad having brought in five players already this summer. The Gunners are also prioritising a move for a wide forward with Villarreal's Yeremy Pino high on Arteta's wanted list.

Moreover, Arteta possesses a settled midfield with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka currently first choice. The club also have Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga as cover, which has put the Tielemans deal on the back burner for the moment.

Arsenal take on Leicester at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. After playing the full 90 minutes against Brentford, Tielemans is expected to start against the Gunners, giving him a chance to showcase his abilities to Arteta first-hand.