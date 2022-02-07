It is no secret that Arsenal need a proven goal scorer, and a striker is said to be on top of Mikel Arteta's wanted list when the summer transfer window gets underway. The Gunners parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window, and will lose Eddie Nketiah and Alexander Lacazette when their respective contracts expire at the end of the current campaign.

The north London club will be without a striker going into next season, and are expected to be ready to splash the cash to sign a new forward. Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell has urged Arteta to think big and try to pull off a move for in-demand hitman Erling Haaland if the Gunners can secure Champions League football for next season.

Haaland is expected to be on the wanted list of the top European clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City. However, Campbell feels that if Arsenal can secure Champions League football then they should make a play for the Borussia Dortmund attacker, who can guarantee the goals upfront.

The 52-year-old believes Arsenal should break the bank even if it means that they cannot acquire all their summer targets to balance the squad. With Aubameyang gone, and Nketiah and Lacazette on their way out, the Emirates Stadium outfit will need a proven goal scorer and they do not come better than the Norwegian hitman, who has been scoring almost at will for Dortmund.

"If you can get him, you get him," Campbell said, as quoted on HITC. "100%. If you can get him, then you get the best players in the building that you can."

"If you had to break the bank to get Haaland and that hindered you in filling the squad. Do you do it?" he added. "That's what we really lack, isn't it? We lack that striker who is going to bang 20-25 goals in, so if you can get that, then you get it. Even if it's going to detriment (the squad)."

Haaland is wanted by Real Madrid and Manchester City, with both teams ready to meet the player's £68 million valuation. It is a fee that is certainly reachable even for Arsenal, but the Norway international's agent Mino Raiola is a tough negotiator and is certain to demand a hefty wage packet and a high commission. The costs may be a hurdle for Barcelona, meaning Arsenal may be able to get a foot in the door.

Moreover, Arsenal's lack of Champions League football and domestic titles in recent seasons have seen them drop out of the European elite. However, like Campbell says there is no harm in flexing the financial muscle at the club's disposal.