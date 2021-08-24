Arsenal are close to confirming Granit Xhaka's new deal that will see the Swiss midfielder remain in north London at least until 2025. The club are also close to sanctioning the transfers of midfield duo Lucas Torriera and Willian, who have both been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Mikel Arteta.

Xhaka was heavily linked with a move to AS Roma earlier in the summer, with many predicting that a move was imminent. However, a sudden U-turn has seen the Switzerland skipper commit his long-term future to the Gunners, with Arteta hailing the midfielder's influence on the team.

The 28-year-old's new deal, which will now run until 2025 is yet to be confirmed by the club, but Football London's Chris Wheatley has exclusively revealed the deal along with a statement from Xhaka's agent. Jose Noguera has revealed that his client's preference was to always remain in north London despite holding talks with the Italian capital club.

"It is true that we were speaking with Roma this summer, but Granit has repeatedly said that he is happy at Arsenal and the truth is that he always wanted to stay at the club," Noguera said.

"Those within football have always spoken about Granit's leadership qualities and his professionalism," he added. "He wants to achieve more success with Arsenal and is fully focused on achieving those goals."

Meanwhile, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed imminent deals for Torriera and Willian. The two midfielders did not feature in the opening two games for Arsenal and are not part of the manager's plans.

The Uruguayan midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, is again expected to leave on a temporary basis to join Serie A outfit Fiorentina. Torriera is expected to fly to Italy on Tuesday to complete his medical and finalise the deal that will see Arsenal receive a €1.5 million loan fee while Fiorentina will have an option to make the deal permanent for €15 million next summer.

Willian, on the other hand, is expected to leave on a free transfer, with Brazilian club Corinthians expected to be his new employers. The attacking midfielder joined Arsenal on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer, but has failed to make the desired impact and could come to be viewed as Arteta's biggest failure thus far.

The Brazilian is keen to remain in Europe, but does not have any offers from clubs in the top five European leagues. Corinthians are expected to have made the best offer and both parties remain keen for a move to come to fruition before the Aug. 31 deadline.