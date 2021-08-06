Arsenal are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, but Brendan Rodgers confirmed that the 2021 FA Cup winners have not received a formal bid from the Gunners.

The former Liverpool manager suggested that the midfielder was happy to stay at the King Power Stadium this season, but refused to rule out a move by stating that "all clubs lose players." It shows that City could be willing to sell if the right offer comes in from Arsenal, especially since they have to dip into the transfer market to sign a centre back following Wesley Fofana's injury.

The 2015-16 Premier League champions have consistently lost one key player almost every summer since claiming the title. They lost N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell in recent campaigns to fellow top six rivals, and Maddison could become the latest departure if Mikel Arteta's team match their valuation of around £70 million.

Rodgers is unfazed by the prospect of losing yet another key player. The former Celtic boss spoke about City's ability to find and develop more players, while they have also been shrewd in the transfer market in terms of rebuilding after losing a key player.

"We're a club that develops players and develops staff. Whenever those players and people develop, they're always held in high regard," Rodgers said, as quoted on Leicestershire Live.

It was reported that Arsenal had lodged a player plus cash offer for Maddison in order to bring the asking price down. But the 48-year-old manager confirmed that the club have yet to receive an offer for the attacking midfielder.

"There's been nothing that's come my way. As far as I'm concerned, we haven't had anything for James," he added. "He's a very talented player but also in the bigger picture, you've seen it, all clubs lose players but for us it's not something we worry about."

Arsenal boss Arteta is desperate to add another attacking midfielder to support Emile Smith Rowe. Maddison is at the top of the wanted list for the Gunners, but Real Madrid star and former Arsenal loanee Martin Odegaard also remains an option if they fail to sign the England international.