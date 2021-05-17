Mikel Arteta is planning a major overhaul of the squad this summer and is reportedly ready to wave goodbye to two experienced stars ahead of the summer transfer window.

It was reported earlier in the month that David Luiz has decided by mutual consent to leave the Gunners when his contract expires this summer. The Brazilian defender joined Arsenal from Chelsea two seasons ago and was crucial in helping Arteta's team beat his former employers in the 2020 FA Cup final.

Luiz was a valued member of Arteta's first-team squad, especially for his experience at the highest level and the influence he had among the younger players in the squad.

According to the Daily Mail, via Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Luiz will be joined by his childhood friend Willian at the exit door with the winger said to be keen to leave Arsenal in the summer. The Brazilian attacker joined the Gunners on a free transfer from Chelsea last August.

The Gunners boss pushed hard to sign Willian from Chelsea but the Brazilian has not had the desired impact managing just one goal in all competitions thus far. He did contribute seven assists during the course of the campaign, two of which came on the opening day of the season against Fulham.

The report claims that Willian has garnered interest from clubs in Europe and the MLS with David Beckham's Inter Miami said to be among his suitors. However, the Gunners are yet to receive any concrete offers for the wide player.

Arteta has made it clear that the squad does need an overhaul as Arsenal face the prospect of missing out on European football for the first time in 25 years. The club owners are said to be willing to back the manager in the transfer window and the club is likely to be happy if they can get Willian's £100,000-a-week contract off the wage bill.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also focused on starting their recruitment early. The north London club are said to have ramped up their interest in signing free agent Ryan Bertrand from Crystal Palace.

Arteta is keen to sign a back-up left back to provide support to Kieran Tierney. The manager has been forced to deploy Granit Xhaka owing to the lack of a proper replacement. Arsenal will, however, not have it easy in their pursuit with Manchester City also in the race for the former England international.