Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said that he would be happy to speak with interim manager Freddie Ljungberg. His statement came at a point when the team is undergoing a difficult season. First, they displayed poor performance on the field and then their manager Unai Emery was sacked.

Wenger claimed that his heart will always be at Arsenal. Hence, he is excited to offer advice to Ljungberg in case the latter needs it. Interestingly, Ljungberg played at Arsenal under Wenger between 1998 and 2007. In that period, he played 326 matches and helped his side lift two Premier League titles and three FA Cup trophies.

Speaking about Arsenal's interim coach, the 70-year old Frenchman said, "If he has that need, then, of course, I will be available. Freddie is fantastic and committed and will want to do this job for a long time. He has an opportunity and what you want in life is that opportunity. Let's get him to work with his ideas and support him."

Meanwhile, the Swede already expressed his interest to have a chat with his ex-coach before his team takes on Brighton on Thursday.

He also said that his heart is with his former club and he wants them to perform well. However, he didn't comment about the dismissal of Emery. It was Emery who was chosen to replace Wenger when he left the post in 2018, after staying in charge for 22 years. The Spaniard survived the managerial designation for a mere 18 months before getting ousted.

In their first match under Ljungberg, Arsenal was held to a 2-2 draw by Norwich City last Sunday. The newly-appointed temporary coach is now eyeing his side's first win under his leadership on Thursday, when they host Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal is currently on the ninth position in this season's Premier League, with 19 points to their name. They have already played 14 games and could only win four of those. They are now 21 points behind the table leaders, Liverpool.