The three-way battle at the top of La Liga continues to heat up as Atletico Madrid reclaimed the lead from Real Madrid who held the provisionary top spot for a few days. FC Barcelona has also closed in on the other two clubs following a convincing victory against Getafe.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid claimed the top spot after a 3-0 victory against Cadiz. It was a game of musical chairs as Atletico overtook their city rivals once again following a 2-0 win against Huesca. Goals by Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco sealed the deal for Diego Simeone's side, who are struggling to maintain the lead they held for most of the season.

They are now just three points ahead after having had as much as a 10-point advantage in January. Only six games remain and Real Madrid is just three points behind. Meanwhile, Barcelona has a chance to go within two points despite currently being five points adrift. They still have a game in hand and more importantly, the Catalans will still be hosting Atletico on May 8. That match can make of break either club's bid for the title.

Barcelona's 5-2 victory against Getafe on Thursday was a show of power and confidence, and a stern warning to the other two title contenders. Messi scored two goals, showing once more that his dip in form earlier in the season is ancient history.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid dropped two points against Getafe last Sunday, which means they have a slightly steeper mountain to climb compared to the other two. Nevertheless, the competition is tight and every point is crucial for each of the three clubs at this point.

Apart from the La Liga battle, all three clubs have been involved in the European Super League controversy. The players and coaches claim that they are concentrating on the action on the pitch, but there is no doubt that there is some tension in the dressing rooms in relation to the breakaway competition.