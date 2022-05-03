Atletico Madrid are not happy about the fact that there is a lot of hype surrounding their upcoming La Liga match against Real Madrid for all the wrong reasons. The Madrid Derby has always been a highly-anticipated clash, but on Sunday, May 8, many are looking forward to the game as well as to the fact that Real Madrid should customarily be receiving a guard of honour from their cross-city rivals.

Los Blancos clinched the La Liga Santander title last Saturday after winning 4-0 over RCD Espanyol. The three points took them out of reach of closest challengers FC Barcelona, meaning that they have been declared champions with four games left to play. Their next league match is the Madrid Derby at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, and tradition dictates that the Atletico players must line up to applaud the champions as they take to the pitch before the match.

However, Atletico Madrid do not see things that way. Instead of seeing the gesture as a show of respect towards the new champions, they are pointing out that the guard of honour is being given a negative connotation. "Some people want to turn what was born as a gesture of recognition to the champion into a public toll to be paid by their rivals, with the aim of humiliation," read a statement from the club, as published by Marca.

The Rojiblancos then went on to claim that the calls for a guard of honour is an insult to them. "Under no circumstances are Atletico Madrid going to collaborate in this attempt at mockery in which the true values of sport are completely forgotten. It also encourages tension and confrontation between fans," the club said.

Earlier this week, Atletico Madrid players including Jan Oblak also said that they are unwilling to participate, but will comply if the club tells them to do the tribute. However, Atletico Madrid have now made it clear that in their opinion, Real Madrid should receive a guard of honour in their next home game instead. They further complained about being put under pressure. "Never was such an exaggerated and artificial expectation or controversy generated as what we have been experiencing in recent weeks," continued the statement.

Last season's champions then pointed out that they received the guard of honour in their first home game even though they had played an away match prior. "The aim should not be to create tension. We received the guard of honour in our first home game, from Elche. Naturally, with gratitude and, obviously, without any demands."