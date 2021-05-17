Atletico Madrid will be absolutely relieved to still be on top of the La Liga Santander table by two points. They temporarily relinquished the lead after they fell behind Osasuna, but they pulled off a massive 2-1 comeback on Sunday. It was a tense evening that saw all first division teams in action at the same time.

The penultimate matchday of the season could have been a disaster for Atletico Madrid after two of their goals were ruled offside before Osasuna took the lead.

The leaders looked threatening as they dominated the early stages of the game and Luis Suarez made his intentions known but was denied by the post. Saul also made contact with the post as Atletico took a total of five shots on target in the first half.

Read more Zidane denies telling Real Madrid players that he is leaving

Things were even more intense in the second half as Stefan Savic finally found the back of the net from a Kieran Trippier freekick. However, the goal was disallowed for offside. Yannick Carrasco suffered a similar fate as the VAR denied his effort as well.

After having hit the net twice and having both goals disallowed, it was a complete disaster when Atletico found themselves a goal down thanks to an Ante Budimir goal for Osasuna. To top it off, Real Madrid had already scored against Athletic Club all the way in Bilbao. This meant that the defending champions had a chance to go one point ahead in the standings.

Diego Simeone looked absolutely agitated on the sidelines as he rallied his troops. He made a good call as substitute Renan Lodi broke into some space down the left to find the equaliser in the 82nd minute.

However, a draw still would have left Real Madrid on top of the table. Luis Suarez then stepped up to the plate to show once again how valuable he has been to Atletico throughout the campaign. He scored the winner in the final minutes as Real Madrid also claimed victory up north. Atleti maintains a two-point advantage going into the last matchday.

The La Liga Santander title is now only available to one of the Madrid teams as FC Barcelona has fallen out of contention. Atletico only needs to win against Valladolid to claim the title. Meanwhile, Real Madrid also need to win and will be hoping for their rivals to drop points.