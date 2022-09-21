Days after the whole football world witnessed numerous incidents of blatant racist abuse during the Madrid Derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid aimed mostly at Los Blancos forward Vinicius Junior, the home side has released a statement condemning the acts and detailing the actions that they are taking against the perpetrators.

Ahead of the match itself, Atletico Madrid fans who were gathered outside the Metropolitano Stadium were heard chanting racist statements against the Brazilian, with some even going as far as to bring monkey stuffed figures. The club has now confirmed that they will be banning individuals that were involved. There was a large group of fans who joined the chanting as seen in numerous videos shared on social media, and while the investigation will be tedious there is no doubt that there is enough evidence to identify a good number of guilty individuals.

In a statement shared on the club's official website, they said: "Atletico Madrid emphatically condemns the unacceptable chants that a minority of fans made outside the stadium before the derby was played"

"Our club has always been characterized by being an open and inclusive space for fans of different nationalities, cultures, races and social classes and a few cannot tarnish the image of thousands and thousands of Atletico fans who support their team with passion and respect."

"These chants cause us huge disgust and indignation and we will not allow any individual to hide behind our colours to utter racist or xenophobic insults. At Atletico Madrid we have zero tolerance for racism.

The club then confirmed that they are working with law enforcement in order to identify the perpetrators:

"For that reason we have contacted the authorities to offer them our collaboration in the investigation of the events that occurred outside the stadium and demand the identification of the people who participated, in order to proceed with the immediate expulsion of those who are members of the club."

The club then went on to make an appeal to the larger football professional community, especially the media. It may be remembered that the whole fiasco started after a Spanish TV programme aired an interview with an agent who made an offensive comment against Vinicius.

"We would also like to invite all professionals involved in the world of football to reflect deeply. Making clear once again our strongest condemnation of these events, which have no justification whatsoever, we believe that what has happened in the days leading up to the derby is unacceptable. Fans are asked for sanity and rationality, and during the week, professionals from different fields generated an artificial campaign, lighting the fuse of controversy without measuring the repercussions of their actions and manifestations.

Atletico Madrid further condemned the events over the weekend, and is aiming to distance the rest of their fanbase from what they call a "minority" group of guilty individuals.

"The pain felt by the Red & White family for this event is enormous. We cannot allow anyone to link our fans with this behaviour and question our values because of a minority that does not represent us. Our decision is firm and emphatic. We will not stop until we expel those involved from the Red and White family because they cannot be part of it."

In the end, Real Madrid got the last laugh on Sunday with a 2-1 victory. Vinicius did not score himself, but was instrumental in the attack. He also got his chance to dance with his teammates after Rodrygo Goes scored their first goal.