Real Madrid CF has been struck with seven new positive Covid-19 cases shortly after facing city rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday. For whatever reason, there is no probe on the fact that Atletico Madrid players may have already been feeling unwell ahead of the Madrid Derby, which they lost 2-0.

Real Madrid confirmed the positive test results of Luka Modric and Marcelo on Wednesday. Shortly after, more positive Covid-19 test results came back for Marco Asensio, Rodrygo Goes, Gareth Bale, Andriy Lunin and assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

However, Atletico Madrid have remained mum despite reports ahead of Sunday's match that revealed how their goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, had a fever but was still cleared to play. Shortly after the match, Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito shared news that both Oblak and Koke are "indisposed" leading to the cancellation of the club's annual Christmas dinner. They are also unable to push through with the photo shoot for the official club portrait.

It is a curious situation, with neither Atletico Madrid nor La Liga saying anything about testing within the Atletico Madrid squad. Even if news about the symptoms suffered by the two players are not taken into consideration, the fact that they were the last team to face the Covid-stricken Los Blancos should have prompted some contact tracing efforts.

Alas, such is not the case and instead, reports are more focused on the injury suffered by Antoine Griezmann following a strong challenge by Dani Carvajal during the derby. The Frenchman will reportedly miss the rest of the year and won't be expected back on the pitch until 2022.

Griezmann will be missing Atletico's crucial match against second-placed Sevilla on December 18 and the next one against Granada on December 22.

In the club's most recent training session, Griezmann, Oblak and Koke were absent, but there is no word from the club if any coronavirus testing has been done. The results thereof, if any, are yet to be disclosed.