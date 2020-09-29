Luis Suarez left Barcelona last week to join Atletico Madrid. On his debut for the Madrid side, the 33-year old Uruguayan scored a brace apart from impressing with his footwork and ball movements. On the other hand, Suarez's former on-field partner Lionel Messi also shined for Barcelona in his first match of the season.

Now, reports came in that Atletico president Enrique Cerezo wants Messi to join Suarez at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Cerezo said that Messi is welcome to join the Madrid side if he still wishes to play alongside the Uruguayan.

According to Goal, Cerezo said, "In life, if you want something... If Leo Messi wants to play with Luis Suarez, I tell him the same thing that is said with nougat: 'Let him come home for Christmas'. With desire, anything is possible."

The magic that the Uruguayan and Argentine duo created over the years for Barca has been admired by many. But following the recruitment of Ronald Koeman as Barca's new coach, Suarez was dumped in an unprecedented turn of events.

After getting recruited, Koeman made it clear that Suarez isn't in his plans for the ongoing season. Consequently, Barca sold the Uruguayan to their rival club for a minimal fee worth €6 million (GBP 5.47 million).

Suarez spent six years at Camp Nou, and in that time, he rose to third on the club's all-time leading goalscorers list. However, the way he was treated in the end angered Messi, who also wanted to leave Barca earlier this summer. On Suarez's last day at the club facility, Messi posted an emotional message on Instagram that clearly showed his disdain for those in charge of the club.

Last month, the Barca captain wanted the club to let him go for free, which the Spanish side refused. Rumours were in the air that Manchester City could eventually sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Clubs like Juventus and Inter Milan were also linked to the Argentine.

However, eventually, Messi failed to force a transfer. Barcelona had made it clear that Messi could only leave Camp Nou if his €700 million (GBP 638.68 million) transfer fee is paid in full.

In an interview, Messi clarified that he didn't want to take the matter to court. He currently has one year left in his contract with Barca. After 2021, it's expected that the Catalan side would offer him a contract extension at Camp Nou. But it remains to be seen if the Argentine is interested in extending his stay further.