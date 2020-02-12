The Backstreet Boys set the record straight on those rumours that Ryan Gosling almost became a member of the group because he knew AJ.

AJ, born Alexander James McLean, explained what set off the rumour in the first place, during a guest appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with the rest of the BSB members. A caller on the phone asked if there is any truth to it, and the 42-year old basically shut down the rumours.

"It got so blown out of proportion," McLean replied, adding that the story started because he and Gosling lived in the same apartment complex when they were just starting out in the business.

"He was doing the Mickey Mouse Club with Britney [Spears], Christina [Aguilera]..and we played basketball like every other day and the group had just started. I told him that, you know, Backstreet Boys is gonna be huge, and he's like 'It's not gonna happen bro. New Kids [On The Block] tried, did their thing. Cut to...he was wrong," McLean told show host Andy Cohen.

The singer said that somehow the press misconstrued the information because the "Young Hercules" star never auditioned to be in the Backstreet Boys.

McLean previously revealed that he asked Gosling to join the Backstreet Boys as their fifth member. This was before Brian Littrell joined the group. He refused, since he initially thought that they were not going to make it big. Gosling has since admitted in a 2013 interview how wrong he was, and McLean shared that the actor actually reached out to him again about the offer.

However, he forgot to return his call. McLean has since apologised to "The Notebook" actor. He said he would call him if ever Backstreet Boys would need a sixth member. He is certain Gosling can make the cut especially since he can sing, act, dance, and is one handsome man.

Backstreet Boys has since sold millions of albums and released timeless hits including "I Want It That Way," "Quit Playing Games with My Heart," and "As Long As You Love Me," to name a few. They also told Cohen that they are working on a Christmas album. As for Gosling, he has also made a name for himself in the movie industry as a multi-awarded actor. He won the 2017 Golden Globes Best Actor Award for "La La Land."