From next year, travellers visiting Bali will have to pay an additional tourist tax and the launch date of the same has been confirmed. On February 14, 2024, Bali's tourism tax will come into force, Tjok Bagus Pemayun, Head of the Bali Tourism Department announced, as per reports in various media outlets.

The tax will be applicable to every person (children included) entering the island and will be on top of Indonesia's visa fees. The fee for the upcoming tourist tax is £7.70 (€8.90, IDR 150,000, $10); with domestic Indonesian tourists being the only ones to be exempted from the tax.

The launch date of the new tourist tax is coming earlier than expected, but the plan for how the funds will be spent in the long term will be released after the 2024 election, according to 7News.

More details on Bali's new tourist tax

The tourist fee can be paid electronically upon arrival, with international cards also accepted for payment. It is also understood that Bali will deploy at least 20 officers at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport who will be on duty to process payments before tourists move to the immigration line.

It was earlier reported that the money collected through the tourist entry fee will go into the Bali provincial government's local revenue (PAD), which is allocated exclusively for the construction of tourism infrastructure in Bali.

The foreign tourist fee follows the recently enacted Law No. 15 of 2023, which applies to the province of Bali. This law gives the provincial government the authority to collect fees from international tourists visiting Bali, which are controlled by regional ordinances.

"We will use it for the environment [and] culture, and we will build better quality infrastructure so travelling to Bali will be more comfortable and safe," Bali's governor, I Wayan Koster, said in a recent interview.

Bali is one of the most popular tourist destinations across Asia, thanks to its pristine beaches, lush green paddy fields and rich culture among others. Bali received more than two million tourists last year, with the Indonesian island making a strong comeback after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 92 countries are eligible for visa on arrival in Indonesia, including the UK, and the visa fee is around £27. The tourist entry fee of £7.64 means British citizens will have to shell out nearly £35 to enter Bali from next year.

The only countries that do not require a visa to visit Indonesia are those 10 nations from the ASEAN, i.e. Brunei, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.