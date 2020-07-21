Lionel Messi will reign another year as the Ballon d'Or winner following the announcement that the award will not be given this year. France Football made the decision in consideration of the disrupted football calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, some players may be missing out more than others.

Cristiano Ronaldo won't be happy to miss his chance to equal Lionel Messi's record of six Ballon d'Or trophies. Before Modric took the surprise victory in 2018, Messi and Ronaldo dominated the award. This year could have been a chance for Ronaldo to get back on equal footing with his rival. With Juventus currently on track to win the Serie A, Ronaldo has been on fire on the pitch. He hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, and has scored 28 goals in the season so far. With five matches remaining, he can extend his goal tally well beyond that of Messi.

Not to discount the Argentine forward, he also has a fair chance to extend his Ballon d'Or record if the award was not called off. He just bagged the golden boot at the recently concluded La Liga Santander albeit with only 25 goals. It was a somewhat troubled year for FC Barcelona, which may have hurt Messi's chances. Nevertheless, he is always a top contender.

Speaking of the golden boot, Robert Lewandowski came home with the accolade for his performance at the German Bundesliga. With a total haul of 34 goals, he has so far outperformed both Ronaldo and Messi. This year might have been his chance to win the Ballon d'Or, but it seems he will have to try again next year.

Other players like Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema also have an outside chance of winning the award this year. The pair led the team's resurgence after a disastrous 2018-2019 season. They have just lifted their first La Liga trophy since Ronaldo's departure. If they manage to also win the UEFA Champions League, one of them could have been this year's winner.