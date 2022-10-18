The entire football world apart from Manchester City fans were aghast when it was announced during the Ballon d'Or gala on Monday that the Premier League winners won the first "Club of the Year" award over Real Madrid.

Los Blancos only came in third behind City and Liverpool FC, despite winning 4 out of 5 possible titles. The Spanish giants won the La Liga title, the Spanish Super Cup, the European Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League in 2021/22.

Incidentally, Real Madrid even eliminated City on their way to the Champions League title. Their impressive run in the competition saw them eliminate Ligue 1 champions PSG in the last 16, 2020-21 winners Chelsea FC in the quarter-finals and Manchester City in the semis. They eventually clinched a record 14th title against Liverpool in the final.

Curiously this new award has never been handed out before, and France Football has not been transparent about the voting system. The Ballon d'Or winners are voted for by journalists from around the world, and the votes are made public. The same can't be said about the club award.

In the video montage shown after Manchester City were announced as winners, their Premier League victory was highlighted, but it was a cringeworthy moment as the number of goals the team scored was flashed as a "highlight" of the season followed by their semi-final finish in the Champions League. All this while members of the Real Madrid squad sat in the audience recalling the number of trophies they lifted in recent months.

Los Blancos striker Karim Benzema won the "Men's Player of the Year" award, with teammate Thibaut Courtois picking up the award as best goalkeeper. Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Kevin De Bruyne only came in third in the men's award behind Benzema and Sadio Mane. As he went up on stage to receive Man City's award, ever De Bruyne could not help but point out that his club fell short last season.

"We couldn't win the Champions League but we had a great season," he said before shifting the focus on their manager. "Guardiola always tries to make us progress. He's the best, really," he said. While City won the Premiership, it was a hard-fought battle against Liverpool whom they beat by only one point. Real Madrid meanwhile, won by a margin of 13 points over FC Barcelona and wrapped up the title weeks early.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos could not help but tweet his disbelief after the result was announced. He questioned whether Real Madrid were happy to be named only the "3rd best team in 2021/22."

3rd best team in 2021/22 - happy @realmadrid? — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) October 17, 2022

Twitter exploded with (unfounded) accusations that oil-rich Manchester City might have paid in order to receive the award. Many pointed out how Real Madrid and even losing Champions League finalists Liverpool deserved the award more.

Man City d¤esn't deserve to be named the club of the year, Liverpool & Real Madrid had a more thrilling season. Of all r¤bbery, this is the obvious one. My goodness; The voting process is seriously r!gged. Ballon d'Or know what's right but keep p!aying polit!cs. It's s!ckening. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) October 17, 2022

It remains to be seen if France Football will eventually divulge the exact mechanics behind the voting system for the club award. Some say that the overall performance of the club, including the women's team was considered, but even that does not seem to be convincing enough to put them over Los Blancos.