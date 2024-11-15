Barbara Corcoran, renowned investor and real estate mogul, has praised President-elect Donald Trump as "the best salesman I've ever met," according to her 2018 interview with Business Insider. During the discussion, Corcoran delved into Trump's extraordinary ability to sell and influence, drawing from her long-standing professional relationship with him in the competitive New York real estate market.

Corcoran remarked, "He is a phenomenal salesman. He's not a great salesman. He's probably the best salesman I've ever been in the company of. I spent a lot of time with Donald because he was raising his company right parallel with me raising mine."

Her insights into Trump's tactics align with sales expert Jeffrey Gitomer's philosophy, as described in his article "To Become a Master Salesperson, Master Non-Selling Skills," which emphasises creating a buying atmosphere rather than hard selling. Gitomer asserts that mastering non-selling skills—such as understanding customer desires, creative problem-solving, and serving with sincerity—leads to sales success, principles Trump appears to exemplify.

Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities: The Plaza Hotel Story

Corcoran highlighted Trump's ability to turn a dire situation into a lucrative opportunity. Facing potential bankruptcy, Trump negotiated with a group of wealthy Hong Kong investors interested in purchasing the Plaza Hotel. However, instead of directly pitching the hotel, he redirected their attention to undeveloped land along the Hudson River.

"I watched him walk into a situation selling the Plaza Hotel to the Chinese out of Hong Kong. They were there because they were interested in the Plaza Hotel. And Donald was near bankruptcy, really needed the money to bail out," Corcoran explained during her interview with Business Insider. "I watched him totally not pitch the Plaza Hotel. [He] buried it and talked about the land masses on the Hudson River and the buildings that would be there."

Initially sceptical, Corcoran witnessed the investors ultimately purchase the land, leading to the construction of Trump Place, a series of luxurious riverfront developments. "They bought the land and built all those towers on the west river as we know it today," she said, marveling at his unorthodox but effective strategy.

The Genius of Emotional Intelligence

Corcoran credits Trump's success not just to his charisma but to his unparalleled ability to read and exploit the vulnerabilities of others. "He is a genius at picking out the vulnerability of someone's personality. He can smell it, sense it, and trust it," she explained.

Trump's skill in understanding people's weaknesses enables him to tailor his approach, often subtly steering decisions in his favour. "If you were to walk into a business meeting with Donald, he could see what your weakness is and play into it," Corcoran said. This same skill, she noted, was instrumental in his political success, as he tapped into voter vulnerabilities and anxieties during his 2016 presidential campaign. "He knows how to touch it. Just so. And people go along for the ride."

Lessons for Sales Professionals

Trump's sales mastery aligns with Jeffrey Gitomer's principles of excelling at non-selling skills. Gitomer, in his article, stresses that creating a buying atmosphere is far more effective than pushing a sale. Core strategies include understanding customer needs, being resourceful, and serving with sincerity.

Corcoran's observation of Trump echoes these sentiments. She remarked, "He is a phenomenal salesman. He could sell anything. And he did."

For salespeople aiming to emulate this level of success, Gitomer advises honing life skills such as creative problem-solving, engaging communication, and giving without expecting immediate returns. As Gitomer puts it, "The more you give, the more you get."