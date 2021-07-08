Barcelona's latest plan to ease their financial struggles could come to fruition with Antoine Griezmann open to leaving the club this summer. The decision to put the Frenchman up for sale was made after they failed to attract bids for other first-team players already on the transfer list.

The Catalan club is in a dire financial state, which has seen them unable to confirm Lionel Messi's new contract while also struggling to register other new arrivals Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the decision to put Griezmann on the market was made after the likes of Samuel Umiti and Miralem Pjanic refused the club's offer to terminate their deals in order to save on wages. Barcelona is aware that they can claim a substantial fee while also saving on high wages with the sale of the former Atletico Madrid attacker.

While Griezmann was initially not interested in leaving Barcelona, he is now open to a move. But the France international has laid down one important condition that has to be met by any interested suitor - there should not be any change to his "status and salary" that he currently enjoys at Barcelona.

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in signing Griezmann this summer with both clubs looking for offensive reinforcements. Manchester City have also registered their interest in the attacker as an alternative to their primary target Harry Kane. All three clubs are unlikely to have an issue matching the Frenchman's wages.

A recent report suggested that Pep Guardiola's side had made an offer of €20 million (£17m) for the French forward while also agreeing to include defender Aymeric Laporte as part of the deal. Chelsea, meanwhile, have prioritised Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland but could look at alternatives, should they fail to sign the Norwegian forward.

Joan Laporta is desperate to raise funds and reduce the club's wage bill. He has been warned that it is the only way the club can move forward in the summer transfer market. Barcelona did raise a combined €26.5 (£21.9m) million with the sales of Jean-Clair Todibo, Konrad de la Fuente and Junior Firpo, but that did not even scratch the surface in terms of helping reduce the debts.