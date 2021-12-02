Xavi Hernandez has been given hope that he will be allowed to strengthen his Barcelona playing squad during the January transfer window. The Catalan club are in a dire financial situation and it was unclear if they had the funds to make additions in the winter.

Barcelona's financial turmoil saw them settle for three free transfers and a loan deal in the summer, and recently it was revealed that they will have no funds available for the winter transfer window. However, CEO Ferran Reverter has confirmed that they will be able to make additions not only in January but also next summer.

Apart from making additions next month, one of the Spanish club's priorities will be to extend Ousmane Dembele's contract. The Frenchman's current deal has just seven months to run, which will allow him to speak to clubs outside Spain and agree a pre-contract in January.

Reverter, though, remains optimistic that they can make additions that Xavi desires and re-sign Dembele to a new long-term deal. However, it remains to be seen how the club will accomplish both feats after their spending cap was slashed to €97 million this season from over €300 million last year.

"Obviously, Barça will be able to sign. In winter and in summer. We will have to take a good look at how we do it. And we will be able to renew Dembélé," Reverter said, as quoted on AS.

Barcelona will have to offload players in order to raise the funds necessary to make additions and meet Dembele's contract demands. The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Neto, Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite have been deemed surplus to requirements, but are unlikely to attract too much interest from clubs around Europe.

Xavi is keen to sign an attacking player and Barcelona have been linked to a number players from across Europe. Ferran Torres is top of the manager's wanted list with the Catalan giants already holding talks with Manchester City with regards to a move for the €70 million-rated winger in January.

Apart from player sales, Barcelona are looking to raise funds through sponsorships, with their shirt deal with Rakuten expiring after this season. Reverter revealed that they are in talks with the Japanese brand with regards to a new deal, while also looking at other lucrative options.

The Camp Nou could also have a new name with the club pondering selling the naming rights, with a number of interested parties waiting in the wings. The Barcelona CEO revealed that there are currently five contenders in the running after a number of options were discarded recently.

The injection of funds from the sponsorship deals will allow Xavi to sign his preferred targets in January or potentially in the summer of 2022.