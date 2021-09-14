Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman could face the wrath of club president Joan Laporta after the Dutchman accused him of making too many comments in the press rather than in private. The former Everton boss also addressed his future, suggesting that he is open to staying despite the club dithering on offering him a new deal.

Koeman made some bold statements which are likely to get a reaction not only from the club's management but also from the supporters. Apart from suggesting that Barcelona have a future because of him, the Dutch coach also berated president Laporta for making unnecessary comments in the press about potential conditions in the manager's new contract.

"Last week there was also something in the media, which I think is not possible," Koeman told Dutch publication NOS. "That again suggests that the trainer does not have full power. He said a little too much. I like it when a president is committed and also asks questions. But that shouldn't be in the press, that was the problem."

Laporta recently spoke about his trust in Koeman and the club's desire to offer him a new deal. The Barcelona coach is open to remaining at the Camp Nou, but admitted that uncertainty still surrounds the club's decision to make the offer to extend his deal beyond 2022.

"One minute it's nothing, the next it could be anything. I know it also depends on the outcome. I am open to staying. I'm just having fun," he added.

Koeman went on to suggest that Barcelona has a "future" because of him, while praising the young talent progressing into the first team from the famed La Masia academy. Pedri has been hailed as a future star of the Camp Nou, but the former Netherlands national team boss believes that there are at least five players that could go on to star in the coming years.

"It's not just Pedri. There are still four or five players aged 18 or 19 who will be fantastic players for this club in three or four years."