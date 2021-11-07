FC Barcelona may have had an uplifting weekend with the appointment of new manager Xavi Hernandez, but it seems that he will have his work cut out for him when he finally takes charge after the international break. The squad threw away a three-goal lead on Saturday night as they went up against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Interim manager Sergi Barjuan will be pulling out his hair after the match ended in a 3-3 draw despite the Blaugrana's early advantage thanks to goals from Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay in the first half.

Fati put Barcelona ahead after just 5 minutes, and the lead was doubled by the captain in the 18th minute with a strike from the edge the box. It looked like Barcelona had the match completely under control after Memphis scored their third goal via a superb header just ten minutes later.

However, Iago Aspas was having none of it as he pulled one back for Celta early in the second half. Nolito gave the hosts renewed energy as his header in the 52nd minute made it 3-2, but it was Aspas again who captured the equaliser via a late stoppage time goal that was a massive heartbreak for the Catalans.

Apart from the disappointing collapse in the second half, Barcelona will also be concerned about Ansu Fati, who had to be replaced at the half due to yet another injury, this time on his left thigh. The teenage sensation had been a positive presence on the pitch every time he has been available so far this season, but it appears as though his fitness issues are going to be a big nuisance.

After returning from a year-long absence due to a knee injury, Ansu has been stellar on the pitch this season. However, he has not managed to string together three consistent appearances due to fitness issues.

Barcelona now have a winless streak of four games in La Liga, and with Ansu struggling for consistency, Xavi will need to work hard to get the club out of its downward spiral.